No rest for Manu Bhaker as she sets sights on 2028 Olympics

IMAGE: Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker being welcomed as she arrives in New Delhi on Wednesday, after her historic performance in the Paris Olympics 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Paris Olympics double medallist pistol shooter Manu Bhaker on Wednesday said that she has already set her sights on the 2028 Los Angeles Games and she will keep working hard to produce consistent results in the future.

The 22-year-old Bhaker won a bronze each in the women's 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event, in which she had paired with Sarabjot Singh, to script Olympic history for the country.

"After the end of one Olympics I already have the next one on my mind for which the journey has already started, so after Paris, the journey of it (LA Olympics) has already begun, so after a little break I will get back to preparing for it," Bhaker told PTI Videos.

"I hope my performance stays good like this time and I keep working hard and keep giving good performances."

Bhaker became the first Indian in post Independence era to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics. She had also come close to winning a third bronze in 25m pistol before finishing a creditable fourth.

"In next three months, first lot of people want to meet me, then I would like to spend time with my family, then rest for a while and work on my fitness, then restart shooting again," she added.

Bhaker was given a rousing welcome by hundreds of supporters and her family after her arrival here on Wednesday.

The youngster will return to Paris on Saturday to be one of India's flag-bearers at the Olympics Closing Ceremony on Sunday.



Next three months, Manu won't shoot, train: Jaspal Rana

Coach Jaspal Rana, who played a pivotal role in Bhaker's twin bronze medals after the agony of returning empty-handed from Tokyo Games three years back, said the young shooter will be away from the ranges for three months but continue with her mental and physical training.

"For three months, she will be off training but not from physical and mental training, that she will continue, yoga for example but she will not train in shooting," he said.

