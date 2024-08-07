News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Panghal's Olympic campaign comes to screeching halt

Panghal's Olympic campaign comes to screeching halt

Source: PTI
August 07, 2024 19:43 IST
IMAGE: Antim Panghal of India in action with Zeynep Yetgil of Turkey. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters

India's biggest wrestling medal hope at the Paris Games, Antim Panghal ended her Olympic campaign with a humiliating 0-10 defeat to Turkey's Yetgil Zeynep in the women's 53 kg category.  

The 19-year-old debutant's hope of remaining in contention for a bronze medal via repechage were also dashed after Zeynep lost to Annika Wendle of Germany in the quarterfinals.         

 

Earlier, World Championships bronze medallist Antim, who was one of the first to gain an Olympic quota in the category earlier owned by Vinesh Phogat, was outclassed in 101 seconds in the first round.   

The Turkish wrestler emerged victorious by virtue of "Technical Superiority" where she had a clear 10-point lead over her Indian opponent.   

Zeynep was in complete control as she first pinned Antim for two points, followed by another two and then performed a double flip to get four points.   

She completed the rout with another two points when the referee stopped the bout leaving Antim in tears.   

Antim becomes the third wrestler from the country who will return empty handed.  

While Nisha Dahiya's (68kg) campaign ended on Monday, the seasoned Vinesh, who became the first Indian female wrestler to reach an Olympic final in the 50kg category on Tuesday, was disqualified hours ahead of her gold medal bout on Wednesday for being 100 grams over the weight limit.

Source: PTI
