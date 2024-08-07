Vinesh Disqualification: 'The whole of India is in shock'

IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday from the Paris Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

India was in a state of disbelief after Vinesh Phogat's shocking disqualification ahead of her 50kg wrestling final as people from all walks of life expressed their disappointment and frustration at the huge setback, calling it "cruel" and "biggest heartbreak" of the Paris Olympics.



Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday from the Paris Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.



The news sparked widespread anger as fans flooded the social media with messages supporting the athlete and many also questioned the "dictatorial system".

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia said he could not believe what happened to his team-mate Vinesh.



"Vinesh you are a gold medalist of courage and morality. You are a daughter of the soil and hence this medal also belongs to the soil. You fought with great courage. Yesterday when the Olympic officials weighed you before playing, your weight was absolutely perfect. No one wants to believe what happened this morning," he said on X.



"100 grams. I can't believe that this has happened to you. The whole country is unable to hold back its tears. Olympic medals of all countries are on one side and your medal is on the other. Every person in the world was praying for you. Every woman in the world felt this medal was like a personal medal. I wish these voices of all the women of the world reach the right place. I hope that all the women wrestlers of the world participating in the Olympics will stand in solidarity with Vinesh."



PV Sindhu also posted an emotional note for Vinesh on X.



"Dear Vinesh Phogat, you will always be a champion in our eyes. I was deeply hoping you could win the gold. The little time I spent with you at PDCSE was watching a woman with a superhuman will fight to get better. I am here for you always, sending all the universe’s positivity your way," she said.

"This is a cruel end to Vinesh Phogat's Olympic journey. She was unstoppable," said a fan, while another added: "biggest heartbreak of 2024 Olympics for India. Vinesh Phogat was thrown out of the Olympics due to being 100 grams overweight. The Indian lioness moving towards gold will not get any medal now. Heartbreak."



"This is terrible and cruel. You prepare for this day for the whole life and you got disqualified because you were few grams more than 50 kg. This is sad beyond words."



"The whole of India is in shock.

Once again Vinesh is losing to the dictatorial system."Phogat, who had dropped down to the 50kg weight class to compete at the Olympics, was found overweight by 100gm this morning.According to International rules, if any grappler is found overweight at the time of weigh-in then he or she will end up at the bottom of the final standings.Celebrities also expressed their anguish at the terrible news.From sportspersons to Bollywood stars, all expressed their support for Phogat, who was taken to the polyclinic inside the Games village due to severe dehydration."I think it's (the) most unfortunate. I also think it's most unfair. I do hope that the authorities will take notice of it, take a strong response to this because this is not just the initial round," legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said at an event in Mumbai."We are talking about the world medal round and therefore this cannot and should not be taken lying down by anybody in India -- whether it's the Indian Olympic Association or the government of India. I think we actually must be protesting very, very strongly about this whole thing."Rio Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik called it "devastating"."My heart is nervous and troubled, what Vinesh has done is beyond imagination.This is perhaps the most devastating incident to happen to an Indian athlete in this Olympics. We can't even imagine what she might be going through. If it was possible, I would have given my medal to Vinesh," Malik said.Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra & Mahindra group, tweeted: "NO! NO! NO! Please make this a bad dream that I will wake up from and find it isn't true…."AAP MP Sanjay Singh called for a boycott of the Olympics."This is not an insult to Vinesh but to the country, @Phogat_Vinesh was going to create history in the whole world, declaring her 100 grams overweight and disqualifying her is a grave injustice. The whole country stands with Vinesh, the Indian government should intervene immediately, if the matter is not accepted then boycott the Olympics," he tweeted.Bollywood stars Farhan Akhtar and Taapsee Pannu also expressed their solidarity with Phogat."Dear @vineshphogat .. One can only try and imagine how devastated you must be but still not fully understand. Heartbroken for you that the quest ended like this," Akhtar said on X."But please know that we are all very proud of you and all you have done for the sport. You will always be a champion and an inspiration to millions. Keep your chin up."Taapsee, who is married to former Indian men's doubles badminton coach Mathias Boe, said: "This is heartbreaking but honestly this woman has already made her mark beyond gold by now."