News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » It's getting easier every year: Swiatek

It's getting easier every year: Swiatek

June 29, 2023 13:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek reached the quarterfinal of the Bad Homburg Open. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Claycourt specialist Iga Swiatek has never been beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon but the world number one says the transition to slick grass surfaces is becoming a little easier each year.

The Pole warmed up for this year's grasscourt Grand Slam by reaching her first quarter-final on the surface at the Bad Homburg Open.

She brushed aside Switzerland's Jil Teichmann 6-3 6-1 in the last 16 of the WTA 250 event on Wednesday for her 37th win of the season but only an eighth career victory on grass.

"It's getting easier every year to convert my claycourt style to more grasscourt style," said Swiatek, who won her third French Open title this month.

 

The 22-year-old, whose coach Tomasz Wiktorowski previously worked with former world number two Agnieszka Radwanska, said her grass game would improve with experience.

"I have a coach who knows how to coach players who are good on grass courts like Aga Radwanska, so I'm pretty positive about my future on grass."

Swiatek faces Anna Blinkova later on Thursday for a place in the semi-finals of the German event.

"I think it's my first grasscourt quarter-final, so pretty excited," she added. "For now I'm just focusing on the process and learning as much as possible."

Wimbledon runs from July 3-16.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
What Are Hardik-Natasa Up To?
What Are Hardik-Natasa Up To?
Dhoni's khichdi diet led India to World Cup glory!
Dhoni's khichdi diet led India to World Cup glory!
ODI World Cup: India's full schedule
ODI World Cup: India's full schedule
'Eid Mubarak to all!'
'Eid Mubarak to all!'
UCC can't just be against Sharia law: Sena-UBT
UCC can't just be against Sharia law: Sena-UBT
The Oscars Invite Ram Charan, Jr NTR!
The Oscars Invite Ram Charan, Jr NTR!
Google unveils slew of AI tools for Indian developers
Google unveils slew of AI tools for Indian developers

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Furious McEnroe says 'PGA were total hypocrites'

Furious McEnroe says 'PGA were total hypocrites'

'He partied all night...'

'He partied all night...'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances