News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni's khichdi diet led India to World Cup glory!

Dhoni's khichdi diet led India to World Cup glory!

Source: ANI
June 27, 2023 20:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni lifts the 2011 World Cup trophy at the Taj hotel. Photograph: Philip Brown/Reuters

In an exclusive revelation at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup schedule launch event in Mumbai, Virender Sehwag shared a fascinating anecdote about Mahendra Singh Dhoni's unusual eating habit throughout the tournament.

It turns out that Dhoni consumed 'khichdi' as a lucky charm, firmly believing that it would contribute to India's success on the field.

 

Sehwag disclosed, "Wherever we went, people used to say that the hosting nation had never won the World Cup. Everyone had their own superstitions, and Dhoni stuck to eating khichdi, saying that even if he wasn't scoring runs, the team would keep winning."

Reflecting on his own World Cup journey, Sehwag described it as a rollercoaster ride. He revealed that he became a cricket enthusiast during the 1992 World Cup, eagerly following the tournament to witness the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in action.

Virender Sehwag

IMAGE: Virender Sehwag at the launch of the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy tour in India. Photograph: Reuben NV/Rediff.com

"I watched that World Cup in eighth grade, and I always dreamed of playing in the World Cup and making my nation proud," Sehwag confessed.

"I played in three World Cups, lost one final, won one final, and in another, we didn't qualify for the second round. It has been an up-and-down journey, with the highlights being the 2003 and 2011 World Cups."

The upcoming World Cup 2023 is scheduled to commence on October 5, starting with a thrilling clash between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India, as the host nation, will begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup champions Australia in Chennai.

Ten teams will compete in the prestigious event, with the first eight having already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The final two spots will be determined at the conclusion of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, wrapping up on July 9.

The teams will face each other in a round-robin format, with the top four advancing to the knockout stage and semi-finals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
'He partied all night...'
'He partied all night...'
World Cup: India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Oct 15
World Cup: India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Oct 15
Will Pakistan travel to India for 2023 World Cup?
Will Pakistan travel to India for 2023 World Cup?
Ratan Tata denies investing in cryptocurrency
Ratan Tata denies investing in cryptocurrency
7 held for robbing delivery agent inside Delhi tunnel
7 held for robbing delivery agent inside Delhi tunnel
Mamata injured as chopper makes emergency landing
Mamata injured as chopper makes emergency landing
Won't allow Lanka to be used as anti-India base: Prez
Won't allow Lanka to be used as anti-India base: Prez

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

ODI World Cup: India's full schedule

ODI World Cup: India's full schedule

World Cup: It's going to be very competitive: Rohit

World Cup: It's going to be very competitive: Rohit

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances