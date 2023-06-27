Dhoni's khichdi diet led India to World Cup glory!

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni lifts the 2011 World Cup trophy at the Taj hotel. Photograph: Philip Brown/Reuters

In an exclusive revelation at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup schedule launch event in Mumbai, Virender Sehwag shared a fascinating anecdote about Mahendra Singh Dhoni's unusual eating habit throughout the tournament.

It turns out that Dhoni consumed 'khichdi' as a lucky charm, firmly believing that it would contribute to India's success on the field.

Sehwag disclosed, "Wherever we went, people used to say that the hosting nation had never won the World Cup. Everyone had their own superstitions, and Dhoni stuck to eating khichdi, saying that even if he wasn't scoring runs, the team would keep winning."

Reflecting on his own World Cup journey, Sehwag described it as a rollercoaster ride. He revealed that he became a cricket enthusiast during the 1992 World Cup, eagerly following the tournament to witness the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in action.

Photograph: Reuben NV/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Virender Sehwag at the launch of the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy tour in India.

"I watched that World Cup in eighth grade, and I always dreamed of playing in the World Cup and making my nation proud," Sehwag confessed.

"I played in three World Cups, lost one final, won one final, and in another, we didn't qualify for the second round. It has been an up-and-down journey, with the highlights being the 2003 and 2011 World Cups."

The upcoming World Cup 2023 is scheduled to commence on October 5, starting with a thrilling clash between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India, as the host nation, will begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup champions Australia in Chennai.

Ten teams will compete in the prestigious event, with the first eight having already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The final two spots will be determined at the conclusion of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, wrapping up on July 9.

The teams will face each other in a round-robin format, with the top four advancing to the knockout stage and semi-finals.