Olympics: India win back-to-back hockey bronze

IMAGE: India’s Raj Kumar Pal, Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh celebrate after winning the match. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The Indian men's hockey team clinched its second successive bronze medal in the Olympic Games after beating Spain 2-1 in the third position playoff match in Paris on Thursday.

IMAGE: India’s Mandeep Singh and Harmanpreet Singh celebrate with teammates. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (30th, 33rd minute) scored a brace for India, while Spain's only goal was scored by captain Marc Miralles in the 18th minute from a penalty stroke.

The medal is fitting farewell for veteran India custodian PR Sreejesh, nicknamed ' The Great Indian Wall of Indian hockey', who drew curtains on his illustrious 18-year-old career with this match.

IMAGE: Spain’s Marc Miralles celebrates with teammates after scoring their first goal. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

He will be bowing out as the best ever goalkeeper India has produced.

In the final later in the day, Germany will play Netherlands.