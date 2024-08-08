'A feat for generations': Modi hails hockey heroes

'Your power-packed performance, and impeccable sportsmanship will ignite a new zest for the sport. Your achievement has raised the pride of the Tiranga'

IMAGE: PR Sreejesh celebrates winning the match and his retirement. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for securing the bronze medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Thursday.

A brace from skipper Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh's effortless saves secured a bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 win over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium.

Notably, India won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years since the 1972 Munich Games.

PM Modi took to his official X account and said that the Indian men's hockey team's feat at the Paris Olympics is more special since it is their second consecutive Medal at the Summer Games.

He appreciated the team's "immense grit and resilience" and said their success is a triumph of "skill, perseverance and team spirit."

"A feat that will be cherished for generations to come! The Indian Hockey team shines bright at the Olympics, bringing home the Bronze Medal! This is even more special because it is their second consecutive Medal at the Olympics. Their success is a triumph of skill, perseverance and team spirit. They showed immense grit and resilience. Congratulations to the players. Every Indian has an emotional connect with Hockey and this accomplishment will make the sport even more popular among the youth of our nation," PM Modi wrote on X.

Union Minister of Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah also congratulated the Indian men's hockey team after winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

The Union Minister said that Harmanpreet Singh's side showed a 'splendid' performance in the bronze medal match against Spain.

"What a splendid show of mettle! Many congratulations to our men's hockey team on winning the bronze medal at the #ParisOlympics2024. Your power-packed performance, and impeccable sportsmanship will ignite a new zest for the sport. Your achievement has raised the pride of the Tiranga," Amit Shah wrote on X.

Abhinav Bindra, the first Indian to win an individual Olympic gold for the country, termed the victory peerless, which would be remembered for generations to come.

"The Indian Men's Hockey Team, with courage etched in every stride, you've brought home a bronze medal that shines with the brilliance of gold. To each of you, who donned the tricolor with pride-thank you for giving us a moment that will echo in our hearts for generations," wrote Bindra, who shot down the 10m air rifle gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, on X.

Cricketing great VVS Laxman termed it a great effort, saying, "Many congratulations to the Indian men's hockey team on securing a second consecutive Olympic Bronze medal. Outstanding effort from our boys."

Olympic medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia also termed two consecutive medals at the Games after a gap of more than a half-century as a historic feat.

"India has won two consecutive Olympic medals in hockey after a long gap of 52 years," Punia wrote on X.

Sports Minister Maansukh Mandaviya said the win was proof of the commitment of the Indian players.

"Your exceptional performance and teamwork have showcased the best of Indian sports. This victory is a proud moment for the nation and a testament to your dedication," said Mandaviya.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded Harmanpreet Singh's side for clinching the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

"Be victorious! Heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the bronze medal in the hockey competition of Paris Olympics-2024! You are our champion. India is proud of you,"

Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh heaped praise on Indian men's hockey team and said that they have showed 'remarkable teamwork and wonderful skills' in the match on Thursday.

"Congratulations to our men's Hockey team for the Bronze Medal in the #ParisOlympicGames2024.

Their remarkable teamwork and wonderful skills have yielded great results. We are proud of the team and convey best wishes to them for their future endeavours," Rajnath Singh wrote on X.

While playing in an electrifying atmosphere, the Indian team added a fourth medal to their tally at the Paris Olympics, after being down 0-1 after the first quarter.

Sreejesh, who was playing his last game for India, went on the ground, filled with emotions, and the rest of the team joined him to celebrate the momentous occasion in India's hockey history.

Under the reign of coach Craig Fulton, India created history and secured back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics. Goals from Harmanpreet Singh (30', 33') for India were enough to get them across the finish line. For Spain, Marc Miralles (18') was the sole goal scorer.