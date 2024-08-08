News
Rediff.com  » Sports » A farewell fit for a king: Sreejesh bids adieu

A farewell fit for a king: Sreejesh bids adieu

Source: PTI
August 08, 2024 20:37 IST
'I think this is the better way to finish an Olympic Games, with a medal'

PR Sreejesh

IMAGE: PR Sreejesh celebrates winning the match and his retirement. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

"This is the better way to finish," said iconic Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on Thursday, ruling out any possibility of reversing his decision to retire from international hockey after inspiring the team to a second successive bronze medal in the Olympic Games in Paris.

With Sreejesh playing in his last match, India beat Spain 2-1 in the third-place play-off to win back-to-back bronze medals at the showpiece. The last time, an Indian hockey team pulled off consecutive Olympic podium finishes was way back in 1972.

 

PR Sreejesh

IMAGE: PR Sreejesh with his iconic pose. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

"I think this is the better way to finish an Olympic Games, with a medal. We are not going home empty-handed, that's a great thing," Sreejesh said on 'Jio Cinema'.

"I respect the sentiments of people (who may have wanted him to continue). But some decisions are hard, but taking a decision at right time makes the situation more beautiful," Sreejesh said after the match.

"So, my decision stays," he asserted, when asked if he may reconsider.

The 36-year-old from Kerala, whose illustrious career spanned 18 years, had announced before the Olympics that he would call it quits at the end of India's campaign.

"The team did a wonderful job and made this game so beautiful," said Sreejesh who would be going as the best goalkeeper that India has ever produced.

He was also a part in the bronze-winning team in Tokyo where the country won a medal after 41 years.

"Tokyo has a special place in my heart. That (bronze) gave us back the confidence that we can win medals (in Olympics)."

The 'Great Wall of Indian Hockey' played more than 300 matches for India.

In Paris, he was in excellent form and made several crucial saves for the country during regulation time as well as during penalty shoot-outs.

Source: PTI
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

