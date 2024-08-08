News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Nation in ecstasy: Hockey families dance and rejoice

Nation in ecstasy: Hockey families dance and rejoice

Source: PTI
August 08, 2024 22:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after winning the match. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters

As the final hooter rang through the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, sealing the Indian hockey team's bronze medal triumph, an electrifying wave of emotions swept through the families of the victorious players.

In living rooms across India, where eyes had been glued to screens with bated breath, the tension gave way to an outpouring of unbridled joy.

In Amritsar, Harmanpreet's father, Sarabjit Singh, said the bronze in Paris is no less than gold.

"For us, it is just like gold (medal). It's all god's grace, all players are safe and there were no injuries thanks to god," Sarabjit told PTI TV.

 

Mobile phones buzzed with congratulatory messages and calls.

Rajwinder Kaur's joy knew no bounds after her son Harmanpreet scored both the goals as Indian notched a memorable 2-1 win against Spain.

"Great performance by him. It is a proud moment for us. We wanted gold and the children worked very hard for it, but the match was very difficult. God is kind and we have won the bronze," she said.

India had lost the semifinal 2-3 to Germany on Tuesday much to the disappointment of the nation. But they made sure they were on the Paris podium as they clinched their second consecutive bronze medal.

"We are so happy, the entire village is happy. Every second (of the game) was important, but god blessed us, and we won. The team deserved the bronze medal," an elated Komalpreet, Harmanpreet's brother, said.

IMAGE: Jubilant India players celebrate after winning the third place playoff against Spain in Paris . Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters

They distributed 'motichoor ladoos' and displayed the victory sign for all those who had gathered around to celebrate.

It was veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh's last dance and his teammates dedicated the medal to him.

"We are all extremely happy that the Indian hockey team has won the bronze medal. The comeback that the boys made after losing the last game was exceptional.

"The boys gave their 100 per cent until the last minute of the game. We are proud of the entire team, especially PR Sreejesh," Harmanpreet's coach Yadwinder Singh said.

Hockey is an emotion in India; it holds a special place in Indian sports history, and any success on the Olympic stage evokes a strong sense of national pride.

In Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram, family members of midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad took to the streets, dancing to the beats of 'dhols'.

In Jalandhar, forward Mandeep Singh's family broke into a celebratory dance after the nerve-wracking match ended. Pride mingled with laughter as the family embraced, their hearts swelling with pride.

"We are extremely happy and the entire family is proud of him and the entire team that has brought home a bronze medal. They have worked hard for this," Mandeep's mother, Davinderjeet Kaur said.

"We are proud of them. They have made the entire Punjab and India proud," Ravindra Singh, Mandeep's father said.

His pride was not just in the medal, but in the resilience, dedication, and spirit the team had shown.

"It was an intense match and we were nervous till the last second. But the team held it's nerve and played a great match" he added.

In Varanasi, forward Lalit Upadhyay's mother, Rita's eyes glistened with tears of happiness and fulfilment.

"We are very happy. We left it on god and said that 'don't let my children come back empty handed, give them one medal otherwise their determination will break'," Rita, who was surrounded by neighbours and family, said.

In Ghazipur, Rajkumar Pal's father video-called his son as the entire neighbourhood gathered to catch a glimpse of the bronze winners

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Jyothi Yarraji's Olympic dream ends
Jyothi Yarraji's Olympic dream ends
'Not all victories look alike':Bindra praises Vinesh
'Not all victories look alike':Bindra praises Vinesh
Olympic body denies Antim ban, considers punishment
Olympic body denies Antim ban, considers punishment
Hasina will be back in Bangladesh soon, says son
Hasina will be back in Bangladesh soon, says son
CAS to deliver verdict on Vinesh's appeal on Friday
CAS to deliver verdict on Vinesh's appeal on Friday
Olympics: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat loses in semis
Olympics: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat loses in semis
Yunus takes oath as head of interim Bangladesh govt
Yunus takes oath as head of interim Bangladesh govt

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

PIX: India win back-to-back Olympics hockey bronze

PIX: India win back-to-back Olympics hockey bronze

Babita Phogat asks cousin Vinesh to rethink retirement

Babita Phogat asks cousin Vinesh to rethink retirement

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances