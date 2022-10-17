News
ISSF WC: Sameer shoots silver in junior men's rapid fire pistol

ISSF WC: Sameer shoots silver in junior men's rapid fire pistol

Source: PTI
October 17, 2022 23:39 IST
India's Sameer on the podium after bagging a silver in the junior men's 25m rapid fire pistol event on Monday

IMAGE: India's Sameer on the podium after bagging a silver in the junior men's 25m rapid fire pistol event on Monday. Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Sonipat's Sameer won a silver in the junior men's 25m rapid fire pistol event in the ISSF World Championship in Cairo on Monday.

He got 23 hits in the medal match, finishing behind China’s Wang Shiwen, who won gold with 25. Liu Yangpan won bronze.

 

Sameer had shot 573 in qualification to finish fourth and then had 10 hits to Yangpan's 12 in the ranking round to make it to the medal round.

Meanwhile, teammate Udhayveer Sidhu also made it to the ranking matches but finished fourth to be eliminated. He was seventh in qualification with a score of 569.

Three other Indians in the fray -- Jatin (10th with 567), Adarsh Singh (13th with 565) and Harshawardhan Yadav (16th with 562) -- could not make it beyond qualification.

The women's air pistol team reached the gold medal match scheduled for Tuesday. Esha Singh, Shikha Narwal and Varsha Singh topped their first qualification stage with a score of 855 and then came second to China's Wang Siyu, Zhao Nan and Shen Yiyao with a score of 576 in stage two, to make the title round.

There was disappointment in the 10m air rifle mixed team event, however, after the pair of Mehuli Ghosh and Arjun Babuta shot 630.0 to miss out on the medal round by a margin of 0.3 and finish seventh.

Elavenil Valarivan and Kiran Ankush Jadhav were 17th with 627.5.

