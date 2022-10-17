What went WRONG for Australia against India in warm-up

IMAGE: India inflicted a 6 runs defeat on Australia. Photograph: BCC/Twitter

Australia skipper Aaron Finch admitted that they failed to capitalise in the end overs against India in a warm-up match at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday.

Following their 6-run defeat, Finch added that the hosts need to learn to be clinical towards the back-end.

Finch played a captain's knock as he smashed 76 runs in 54 deliveries, however, his vigilant knock went in vain.

"We learned that we need to be clinical towards the back end, we didn't capitalise towards the end. We did drag them back after that blistering start from KL, happy with my own form," Finch said in a post-match presentation.

Australia pacer Kane Richardson bagged the four-wicket haul against India conceding just 30 runs in 4 overs.

Australia captain Finch praised Richardson and said he always delivered good performances at each opportunity he got and this showed the depth of their bowling lineup.

"He's fantastic (on Kane Richardson), every opportunity he gets for Australia, he's there performing, that shows the depth of our pace bowling unit. 22nd will be a great day, looking to start off on a winning note, playing against New Zealand and at the SCG will be always special," he added.