Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Pakistan Cricket Board/Twitter

Pakistan has received a major boost ahead of Sunday's blockbuster clash against India at the ICC World T20 2022.

Pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi has joined the Pakistan camp in Brisbane after recovering from a knee injury which kept him out of the Asia Cup 2022.

Ahead of India's opening game at the T20 World Cup, Mohammad Shami was spotted sharing some tips with Afridi.

Despite the rivalry between the two teams, Shami turned into a left-hander as he shared a few tips with the youngster.