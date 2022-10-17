News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: Which keeper has most dismissals

T20 World Cup: Which keeper has most dismissals

Source: PTI
October 17, 2022 16:01 IST
MS Dhoni

IMAGE: MS Dhoni holds the record for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper. Photograph: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images/Getty Images

With the T20 World Cup underway in Australia, let us takes a look at interesting facts and trivia about the tournament from its previous editions.

*Mahendra Singh Dhoni holds the record for most dismissals - 32 - by a wicketkeeper.

*The West Indies are the only team to have won the tournament more than once. They won in 2012 and then again in 2016.

 

*AB de Villiers holds the record for most catches -- 23 across editions.

*Chris Gayle is the only player to have scored two centuries at the T20 World Cup. One in the 2007 edition against South Africa and the second against England in 2016.

*Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is India's leading wicket taker in T20 World Cups with 26 scalps.

*No host nation has ever won the T20 World Cup neither has any defending champion been able to retain it.

*Australia lost to Zimbabwe by 5 wickets in their opening match in the 2007 edition of T20 World Cup.

*Sri Lanka holds the record for the highest team total of 260/6 which they scored against Kenya in 2007.

*Chris Gayle hit 11 sixes – the maximum in a T20 World Cup innings – against England in 2016. He also holds the record for most sixes across editions with 63 maximums.

*Mahela Jayawardene is the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cups with 1016 run under his belt.

*The first-ever hat-trick in the T20 World Cup was taken by Australian pacer Brett Lee against Bangladesh in 2007.

*Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan has the most wickets in T20 World Cups with 41 scalps.

*The lowest total in the T20 World Cup is 39, made by the Netherlands against Sri Lanka in 2014.

*The famous bowl-out between India and Pakistan in 2007 was the only time a T20 World Cup match was decided by that method. The bowl-out was replaced by a one-over "eliminator" also called a "Super Over" from the 2009 edition.

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

