HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » ISSF Jr World Cup: Kanak wins India's first gold

ISSF Jr World Cup: Kanak wins India's first gold

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 21, 2025 19:33 IST

x

Budding Haryana shooter Kanak opened India's account at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany with a gold medal in women's 10m air pistol on Wednesday.

Kanak

IMAGE: Kanak scored 239.0 in the 24-shot eight-women final to upstage Anna Dulce of Moldova. Photograph: National Rifle Association of India

The 17-year-old, a junior World Championship silver medallist in Lima last year, scored 239.0 in the 24-shot eight-women final to upstage Anna Dulce of Moldova, a two-time Olympian and reigning European champion by 1.7 points.

ChineseTaipei's Chen Yen-Ching won the bronze medal in the event taking place in Suhl.

Earlier, two Indian shooters qualified for the final with Prachi securing a spot behind Kanak in fifth place as they shot scores of 571 and 572 respectively.

Kanak then showed her experience at this level, bringing out the big 10s when it mattered most towards the closing stages of the final to win with ease.

"I was a little bit nervous in the beginning but I am happy that I was able to close out well," she said after the event.

 

In fact, it was Prachi who remained in the top three from the start of the final and looked in contention for a medal. Prachi shot a poor 8.6 while Kanak took the lead with a soaring 10.5.

As Prachi faded away, Kanak then shot three high 10s, a slim 10.1 and three high 9s (9.7, 9.8, 9.9) in her next nine shots to pull away from the field.
She closed the contest with a 9.4, which will not please her coaches, but by then the gold was in her bag. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Nagal dumped out of French Open qualifying
Nagal dumped out of French Open qualifying
Bhambri-Galloway bow out of Geneva Open
Bhambri-Galloway bow out of Geneva Open
Sindhu falls but India's men stun top seeds in Malaysia
Sindhu falls but India's men stun top seeds in Malaysia
Olympic Champ On Dil Chahta Hai Trip!
Olympic Champ On Dil Chahta Hai Trip!
ISSF Jr WC: India's 20-YO debutant misses gold by 0.3
ISSF Jr WC: India's 20-YO debutant misses gold by 0.3

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gold, Bananas... World's Most Unique Vending Machines

webstory image 2

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

webstory image 3

Why Bees Need To Be Protected

VIDEOS

Hardik's ex-wife Natasa steals the show with her gym look0:45

Hardik's ex-wife Natasa steals the show with her gym look

Suniel Shetty BREAKS silence on Paresh Rawal's exit from 'Hera Pheri 3'1:31

Suniel Shetty BREAKS silence on Paresh Rawal's exit from...

Vice President Dhankhar's sweet gesture wins hearts at Goa Airport2:00

Vice President Dhankhar's sweet gesture wins hearts at...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD