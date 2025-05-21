HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Malaysia Masters: Sindhu falls, Prannoy stuns Japan star

Malaysia Masters: Sindhu falls, Prannoy stuns Japan star

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 21, 2025 10:49 IST

x

PV Sindhu

IMAGE: PV Sindhu bows out in Round 1. Photograph: BAI/X

HS Prannoy and Satish Karunakaran registered stunning wins to enter the second round of men's singles, but it was curtains for double Olympic-medallist PV Sindhu as she crashed out with an opening loss at the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

Taking the court first, Prannoy stunned fifth seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan 19-21, 21-17, 21-16 in a hard-fought opening round match that lasted for one hour and 22 minutes.

Karunakaran also registered an upset by stunning third seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei 21-13, 21-14 in just 39 minutes.

 

It was a good day for India's male shuttlers as Ayush Shetty also progressed to the next round after getting past Brian Yang of Canada 20-22, 21-10, 21-8.

But Sindhu's poor form continued as she failed to get past the opening hurdle of the Super 500 tournament, losing 11-21, 21-14, 15-21 against Nguyen Thuy Linh of Vietnam. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why RR Languishes In 9th Spot
Why RR Languishes In 9th Spot
Dhoni has advice for IPL's promising youngsters
Dhoni has advice for IPL's promising youngsters
'Kohli Gave Indian Cricket Belief'
'Kohli Gave Indian Cricket Belief'
KKR Cry Foul as IPL Alters Rules
KKR Cry Foul as IPL Alters Rules
Suryavanshi touches Dhoni's feet after stellar knock
Suryavanshi touches Dhoni's feet after stellar knock

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gold, Bananas... World's Most Unique Vending Machines

webstory image 2

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

webstory image 3

Why Bees Need To Be Protected

VIDEOS

Video: Engine of passenger train catches fire in West Bengal2:49

Video: Engine of passenger train catches fire in West Bengal

Jharkhand: ACB arrests IAS Vinay Chaubey in liquor scam case0:54

Jharkhand: ACB arrests IAS Vinay Chaubey in liquor scam case

When Pakistani bunkers were reduced to ashes 3:35

When Pakistani bunkers were reduced to ashes

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD