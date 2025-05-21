Malaysia Masters: Sindhu falls, Prannoy stuns Japan star

IMAGE: PV Sindhu bows out in Round 1. Photograph: BAI/X

HS Prannoy and Satish Karunakaran registered stunning wins to enter the second round of men's singles, but it was curtains for double Olympic-medallist PV Sindhu as she crashed out with an opening loss at the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

Taking the court first, Prannoy stunned fifth seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan 19-21, 21-17, 21-16 in a hard-fought opening round match that lasted for one hour and 22 minutes.

Karunakaran also registered an upset by stunning third seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei 21-13, 21-14 in just 39 minutes.

It was a good day for India's male shuttlers as Ayush Shetty also progressed to the next round after getting past Brian Yang of Canada 20-22, 21-10, 21-8.

But Sindhu's poor form continued as she failed to get past the opening hurdle of the Super 500 tournament, losing 11-21, 21-14, 15-21 against Nguyen Thuy Linh of Vietnam.