Bhambri-Galloway bow out of Geneva Open

May 21, 2025 17:22 IST

Second seeds Yuki Bhambri and Robert Galloway suffered a first-round exit at the Geneva Open following a tough battle against the German team of Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner, in Geneva on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Yuki Bhambri and Robert Galloway lost 6-7(3), 4-6 to the German pair of Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallnerl. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Indo-American pair lost 6-7(3), 4-6 to the unseeded rivals in the Round of 16 at the Euro 5,96,035 clay-court tournament, which is the last in the run-up to the French Open, the clay-court major.

Bhambri and Galloway split Euro 3,240 as prize money but no points were awarded since it was a first-round loss.

 

Last week, Bhambri and Galloway had ended runners-up at the Bordeaux Challenger, his best performance since the clay-court season began.

He lost in the first rounds at Monte Carlo (with Alexei Popyrin), ATP 500 in Munich, Madrid Masters and Rome Masters. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
