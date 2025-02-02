ISL: Red Miners down FC Goa, jump to 2nd spot

IMAGE: Jamshedpur FC players celebrate a goal against FC Goa in Jamshedpur on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC defeated FC Goa 3-1 to move up to second in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 in Jamshedpur on Sunday.

Jamshedpur FC now have 34 points, while FC Goa tally 33.

Lazar Cirkovic produced a peach of an effort to hammer the top right corner of the FC Goa net in the 34th minute.

Javi Hernandez and Lazar were embroiled in a close situation on the flank, before the latter immediately picked possession and drilled the ball on target in an instant to hand the Men of Steel the lead.

Jamshedpur FC maximised this momentum with Mohammed Sanan dazzling inside the box from the left flank before getting into the final third and directing a shot towards the centre of the net.

FC Goa goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari made a stop, but Javi Siverio was placed in the middle to tap the ball in to double the lead in the 37th minute.

At the brink of half-time, FC Goa cut the deficit with a seamless interlink between the duo of Brison Fernandes and Ayush Dev Chhetri.

Brison squared up a quick pass for Ayush from the left to the centre, which the latter hammered into the bottom right corner with impeccable precision to bring the Gaurs back into the match.

The Gaurs sustained this intensity in the second half, as Mohammed Yasir and Sahil Tavora joined hands to cause a moment of trouble near the Jamshedpur FC box in the 57th minute.

However, Khalid Jamil's move to bring Mobashir Rahman on the field in the place of Sourav Das in the 58th minute had arguably turned the game in Jamshedpur FC's favour.

A corner had come in Red Miners' way in the 68th minute, and Mobashir delivered a perfectly-paced curling ball before Siverio headed it into the top left corner from close range to get the home side their third goal.