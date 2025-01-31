HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Messi keen to play 2026 World Cup: Argentina coach

Messi keen to play 2026 World Cup: Argentina coach

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 31, 2025 17:37 IST

x

Lionel Messi had led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title

IMAGE: Lionel Messi had led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title. Photograph: Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Argentina great Lionel Messi wants to play in the 2026 World Cup, but is too early to make any official announcements, his national coach Lionel Scaloni said on Thursday.

Scaloni, who led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title in Qatar, explained the 37-year-old record eight-times Ballon d'Or winner's desire to remain in the squad.

"The first thing to say is that both he and his teammates are aware that there is a reasonable amount of time left and that he and everyone else are keen to play in the World Cup," Scaloni told DSPORTS.

 

"We will have to wait and see how things develop. He (Messi) knows what we are thinking and he is the most intelligent of us all," the coach added.

Scaloni also spoke about former Argentina forward Angel Di Maria's decision to retire from international football after winning his second Copa America trophy last year.

"From what he said, it is over. And in the best possible way. If he had written his film, his book, his football story, I don't think he would have written it as well as he ended it," Scaloni said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Amritraj reflects on famous Bjorg rivalry
Amritraj reflects on famous Bjorg rivalry
'Sasikumar is our number one player at the moment'
'Sasikumar is our number one player at the moment'
Bumrah, Mandhana bag BCCI top honours
Bumrah, Mandhana bag BCCI top honours
Tendulkar to receive BCCI honour
Tendulkar to receive BCCI honour
Who is Himanshu Sangwan?
Who is Himanshu Sangwan?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Art You Have Never Seen Before!

webstory image 2

Office Etiquette: How To Make An Impression

webstory image 3

Stars At The Mahakumbh Mela

VIDEOS

Maha doctors find extremely rare 'fetus in fetu' condition in pregnant woman1:26

Maha doctors find extremely rare 'fetus in fetu'...

Sledge ride adventures boost winter tourism in Gulmarg1:29

Sledge ride adventures boost winter tourism in Gulmarg

Former British PM Rishi Sunak spotted at Jaipur Airport1:00

Former British PM Rishi Sunak spotted at Jaipur Airport

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD