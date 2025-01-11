ISL: Mohammedan SC stun Bengaluru!

IMAGE: Mirjalol Kasimov scored a late winner to help Mohammedam SC record a shock win over Bengaluru FC in their ISL match in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photograph: ISL/X

Mirjalol Kasimov's stunning 88th-minute free-kick secured Mohammedan SC's 1-0 victory over former champions Bengaluru FC, marking their second win of the Indian Super League, in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Bengaluru FC had 65.8 per cent possession and created several early chances, but Mohammedan SC's defence, led by goalkeeper Padam Chhetri, held firm, making key saves to hand the Blues their second successive defeat.

This was Bengaluru FC's fourth defeat from 15 matches, leaving them with 27 points in second place, while Mohammedan SC remain in 12th spot with 10 points.

BFC's initial attacking move saw Alberto Noguera pulling off a right footed shot from the centre of the box through a delivery that he received through a headed pass from Rahul Bheke in the third minute.

The effort was blocked but the Blues had laid the foundation for their offensive endeavours.

Ten minutes later, Jorge Pereyra Diaz was in a good position when he received a cross from Noguera, but the marksman headed it off target.

Immediately afterwards, Diaz spearheaded another attacking effort, laying out a pass for Ryan Williams, whose shot was saved at the centre of the goal.

The Blues continued to press, but failed to convert.

Noguera's corner in the 38th minute found Chinglensana Singh, whose header went wide.

Bheke's header from a Williams cross in the 42nd minute was saved again by Chhetri, keeping the score level at half time.

Mohammedan SC had their first clear chance in the second half when Alexis Gomez's powerful shot hit the left post in the 49th minute.

Zodingliana Ralte found Franca in space in the 56th minute, but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was alert to save his fierce shot.

Bengaluru FC continued to dominate possession and came close again in the 69th minute, but Noguera's pass to Diaz was blocked by a resolute Mohammedan SC defence.

The match seemed to be heading towards a draw but a moment of brilliance from Kasimov changed the outcome.

Franca won a free-kick on the edge of the box, and Kasimov stepped up to curl a stunning shot into the top left corner.