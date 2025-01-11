HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Dalit teen athlete in Kerala sexually abused by over 60 men

Dalit teen athlete in Kerala sexually abused by over 60 men

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 11, 2025 18:35 IST

x

Five men have been arrested

IMAGE: At least 62 potential perpetrators have been identified, with cases registered against 40 individuals under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Photograph: Rediff.com

In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old athlete was allegedly sexually assaulted by over 60 men, including her coaches and fellow sportspersons for over five years, in Pathanamthitta District, Kerala.

According to report in South First, the victim, a Dalit, revealed that the abuse began when she was 13 years old when her neighbour showed her pornographic videos, which escalated into physical assault and exploitation by multiple men.

 

The men clicked explicit photographs and recorded videos and then used those to threaten the child and subject her to repeated abuse over time.

The case came to light when the survivor disclosed the abuse to the Child Welfare Committee in Pathanamthitta, which promptly alerted the authorities.

At least 62 potential perpetrators have been identified, with cases registered against 40 individuals under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Five men, identified as Subin, S Sandeep, VK Vineeth, K Anandu, and Srini, have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to the police, the survivor played a crucial role in exposing her alleged abusers by saving their phone numbers and documenting their details, all vital evidence in the case.

The CWC is prioritising the child’s privacy and emotional well-being, with counseling services being arranged.

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Desi tennis star who will debut against Djoko
Desi tennis star who will debut against Djoko
Women's Ashes: Injuries, fitness issues in spotlight
Women's Ashes: Injuries, fitness issues in spotlight
SA20 is best tournament after IPL: DK
SA20 is best tournament after IPL: DK
Mumbai City FC keen to avoid unwanted record
Mumbai City FC keen to avoid unwanted record
Coaching comes naturally to high IQ Murray: Djokovic
Coaching comes naturally to high IQ Murray: Djokovic

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Desi tennis star who will debut against Djoko

webstory image 2

5 Most Colourful Kite Festivals Across The World

webstory image 3

Hrithik's 10 Coolest Intro Scenes

VIDEOS

WATCH: A mesmerising view of the landscape of Srinagar in winter4:14

WATCH: A mesmerising view of the landscape of Srinagar in...

Woman's body found in fridge months after murder4:37

Woman's body found in fridge months after murder

Delhi: One killed as two cars collide near Bhikaji Cama Place1:56

Delhi: One killed as two cars collide near Bhikaji Cama...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD