Dalit teen athlete in Kerala sexually abused by over 60 men

Photograph: Rediff.com IMAGE: At least 62 potential perpetrators have been identified, with cases registered against 40 individuals under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old athlete was allegedly sexually assaulted by over 60 men, including her coaches and fellow sportspersons for over five years, in Pathanamthitta District, Kerala.

According to report in South First, the victim, a Dalit, revealed that the abuse began when she was 13 years old when her neighbour showed her pornographic videos, which escalated into physical assault and exploitation by multiple men.

The men clicked explicit photographs and recorded videos and then used those to threaten the child and subject her to repeated abuse over time.

The case came to light when the survivor disclosed the abuse to the Child Welfare Committee in Pathanamthitta, which promptly alerted the authorities.

At least 62 potential perpetrators have been identified, with cases registered against 40 individuals under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Five men, identified as Subin, S Sandeep, VK Vineeth, K Anandu, and Srini, have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to the police, the survivor played a crucial role in exposing her alleged abusers by saving their phone numbers and documenting their details, all vital evidence in the case.

The CWC is prioritising the child’s privacy and emotional well-being, with counseling services being arranged.