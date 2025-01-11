SA20 is best tournament after IPL: Karthik

'I’ve always wanted to play in a league outside India, and I believe I’ve chosen the best one. The quality of cricket and the support from the crowds here are amazing.'

IMAGE: After IPL success, Karthik set to fire for Paarl Royals in SA20. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is set to make history as the first Indian cricketer to play in the SA20. Joining the Paarl Royals for the upcoming season, Karthik expressed his excitement about the opportunity and his eagerness to contribute to the team.

"I am very proud to be the first Indian cricketer to play in the league. I’ve always wanted to play in a league outside India, and I believe I’ve chosen the best one. The quality of cricket and the support from the crowds here are amazing," Karthik told SportsBoom.com.

The Royals' wicketkeeper is thrilled to join a franchise with a rich cricketing culture.

"To be in a setup like the Royals has been fantastic, and I’m really happy to be part of the Pink Army."

Karthik sees the SA20 as an exciting platform for Indian cricketers once their IPL commitments conclude.

"Why not? Anyone who has finished playing in the IPL can look at the SA20. It’s the strongest competition with top players, and the support from fans is incredible. Playing in front of passionate crowds brings out the best in you."

"The SA20 is recognised highly in India. With matches broadcast on top channels, the competition is gaining awareness. I see no reason why it can’t grow stronger with each season."

Having stayed away from competitive cricket since the IPL last year, Karthik acknowledges the "cobweb factor" but remains optimistic about hitting his stride.

"It’s ironic that my last IPL game was against the (Rajasthan) Royals, and now I’m starting with the (Paarl) Royals. There’s a bit of pressure to perform, but it’s good pressure -- it motivates me to give my best once the games begin."

As an experienced finisher and a dynamic presence behind the stumps, Karthik is expected to add value to the Royals both on and off the field. With his wealth of experience in T20 cricket, the Pink Army will look to him for stability in high-pressure moments.