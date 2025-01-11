PIX: Liverpool thrash Accrington Stanley

Liverpool eased past League Two (fourth-tier) Accrington Stanley as Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold's first-half goals and strikes from Jayden Danns and Federico Chiesa after the break secured a 4-0 win in Saturday's FA Cup third-round clash.
Liverpool took the lead when Alexander-Arnold sent Darwin Nunez up the right just before the half-hour mark as Liverpool countered after an Accrington free-kick. The Uruguayan crossed to Jota in the box who scored with a tap-in.
The hosts doubled their in the 45th minute as Alexander-Arnold found the top corner with a shot from outside the box. Danns scored in the 76th, four minutes after coming on, and Chiesa struck in the 90th minute to seal the win.
Premier League leaders Liverpool next visit third-placed Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.