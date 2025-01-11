PIX: Liverpool thrash Accrington Stanley

IMAGE: Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates on netting Livepool's second goal against Accrington Stanley in their FA Cup Third Round match at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Liverpool FC/X

Liverpool eased past League Two (fourth-tier) Accrington Stanley as Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold's first-half goals and strikes from Jayden Danns and Federico Chiesa after the break secured a 4-0 win in Saturday's FA Cup third-round clash.

Liverpool took the lead when Alexander-Arnold sent Darwin Nunez up the right just before the half-hour mark as Liverpool countered after an Accrington free-kick. The Uruguayan crossed to Jota in the box who scored with a tap-in.

IMAGE: Liverpool's Federico Chiesa in action with Accrington Stanley's Ben Woods. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

The hosts doubled their in the 45th minute as Alexander-Arnold found the top corner with a shot from outside the box. Danns scored in the 76th, four minutes after coming on, and Chiesa struck in the 90th minute to seal the win.

IMAGE: Accrington Stanley's William Crellin and Donald Love in action with Liverpool's Diogo Jota in a goal-mouth melee. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Premier League leaders Liverpool next visit third-placed Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.