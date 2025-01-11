HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » PIX: Liverpool thrash Accrington Stanley

PIX: Liverpool thrash Accrington Stanley

1 Minutes Read
Share:

January 11, 2025 20:23 IST

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates on netting Livepool's second goal against Accrington Stanley in their FA Cup Third Round match at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, on Saturday

IMAGE: Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates on netting Livepool's second goal against Accrington Stanley in their FA Cup Third Round match at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Liverpool FC/X

Liverpool eased past League Two (fourth-tier) Accrington Stanley as Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold's first-half goals and strikes from Jayden Danns and Federico Chiesa after the break secured a 4-0 win in Saturday's FA Cup third-round clash.

 

Liverpool took the lead when Alexander-Arnold sent Darwin Nunez up the right just before the half-hour mark as Liverpool countered after an Accrington free-kick. The Uruguayan crossed to Jota in the box who scored with a tap-in.

Liverpool's Federico Chiesa in action with Accrington Stanley's Ben Woods

IMAGE: Liverpool's Federico Chiesa in action with Accrington Stanley's Ben Woods. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

The hosts doubled their in the 45th minute as Alexander-Arnold found the top corner with a shot from outside the box. Danns scored in the 76th, four minutes after coming on, and Chiesa struck in the 90th minute to seal the win.

Accrington Stanley's William Crellin and Donald Love in action with Liverpool's Diogo Jota in a goal-mouth melee

IMAGE: Accrington Stanley's William Crellin and Donald Love in action with Liverpool's Diogo Jota in a goal-mouth melee. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Premier League leaders Liverpool next visit third-placed Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SA20 is best tournament after IPL: DK
SA20 is best tournament after IPL: DK
Shami recalled for England series?
Shami recalled for England series?
Lyon happy to bowl '100 overs a week'
Lyon happy to bowl '100 overs a week'
Hyderabad FC sign teen prodigy Mohammed Kaif
Hyderabad FC sign teen prodigy Mohammed Kaif
Mumbai City FC keen to avoid unwanted record
Mumbai City FC keen to avoid unwanted record

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Desi tennis star who will debut against Djoko

webstory image 2

5 Most Colourful Kite Festivals Across The World

webstory image 3

Hrithik's 10 Coolest Intro Scenes

VIDEOS

Delhi: One killed as two cars collide near Bhikaji Cama Place1:56

Delhi: One killed as two cars collide near Bhikaji Cama...

Watch: Indian Army's robotic mules ready for Army Day Parade1:18

Watch: Indian Army's robotic mules ready for Army Day Parade

Toddler turned saint: The inspiring tale of Kunj Baba in Alakh Darbar1:30

Toddler turned saint: The inspiring tale of Kunj Baba in...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD