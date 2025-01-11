HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Shami recalled for England series?

Shami recalled for England series?

REDIFF CRICKET
January 11, 2025

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami. Photograph: BCCI

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami is set to make comeback to the Indian team for the five-match T20 series against England, reports stated on Saturday.

 

According to The Indian Express, the series that begins on January 22 in Kolkata, will also see young batters Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Kumar Reddy in action.

Shami last played for India in the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad after which he was sidelined because of an ankle injury which needed surgery.

The 34-year-old made a return to cricket for the Ranji Trophy and also played in the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and is playing the on-going 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy. However he missed the bus for India’s disastrous tour of Australia because of swelling of the knee.

Also, in Mumbai, on Saturday, the BCCI held a review meeting of the Australia tour with captain Rohit Sharma and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir in attendance.

REDIFF CRICKET
