Home  » Sports » Is The Mat Calling Vinesh Back?

Is The Mat Calling Vinesh Back?

By REDIFF SPORTS
November 05, 2024 18:01 IST
Vinesh Phogat

IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat's message has ignited speculation about her future in wrestling. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters
 

Vinesh Phogat, the renowned wrestler and Asian Games gold medalist, has hinted at a potential return to the sport.

In a cryptic Instagram post on November 4, 2024, she acknowledged her recent struggles but expressed unwavering determination to pursue her goals.

'Granted, you're tired today. Granted, today you're a wounded bird. But you still have courage within you. You're still alive for the sake of your goal,' Vinesh wrote on Instagram.

The 29-year-old wrestler faced a significant setback during the Paris Olympics when she was disqualified from the 50kg final due to being overweight by a mere 100 grams.

Vinesh Phogat

This heartbreaking incident led to her initial retirement announcement on X, where she expressed her shattered dreams and lack of strength to continue.

Announcing her retirement, she said in a post on X in Hindi, 'Ma Kusti (Mother, wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage has been broken. I don't have any more strength now.'

'Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024,' she added in the post.

Following her retirement, Vinesh ventured into politics and successfully contested the Haryana assembly elections for the Congress party.

Monday's Instagram post suggests a renewed passion for wrestling. Her poem, filled with powerful imagery, hints at a resurgence of her competitive spirit and a potential comeback to the mat.

As fans eagerly await further updates, Vinesh's cryptic message has ignited speculation about her future in wrestling.

REDIFF SPORTS
