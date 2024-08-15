News
Vinesh Phogat's first reaction after Olympics heartbreak!

Vinesh Phogat's first reaction after Olympics heartbreak!

By REDIFF SPORTS
Last updated on: August 15, 2024 22:35 IST
Photograph: Vinesh Phogat/Instagram

Vinesh Phogat gave her first reaction after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected her appeal against disqualification from the Olympic final.

The ad-hoc division of the CAS on Wednesday rejected Vinesh's appeal against a gut-wrenching disqualification from the Paris Olympics 50kg final for being 100gm overweight, which dashed any hopes of securing a belated silver medal.

 

Vinesh expressed disappointment in an Instagram post

on Thursday, where she can be seen lying helplessly on a wrestling mat.

The Indian wrestler had announced retirement from the sport after her heartbreaking disqualification from the Olympics, saying she doesn't have the strength to continue.

Addressing her mother Premlata, Vinesh had tweeted, "Ma, wrestling has won, I have lost. Please forgive me, your dreams and my courage, everything is broken.

"I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I shall be indebted to you all. Forgive (me)," added the two-time World Championships bronze medallist.

REDIFF SPORTS
