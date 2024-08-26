'My people are my medal': Vinesh Phogat

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sports with Naveen/X

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, despite missing out on an Olympic medal in Paris, has found solace in the support of her hometown.

During a recent felicitation ceremony in Jhajjar, Haryana, Vinesh celebrated her birthday and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support she's received.

"I feel blessed to have my people standing by me," Vinesh told ANI. "Nothing is more valuable than their support. The future is uncertain, but for now, being here with them is my biggest medal."

Vinesh's journey at the Paris Olympics was cut short after she was disqualified for exceeding the weight limit in the women's 50kg event. Following her disqualification, she had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a silver medal but was ultimately unsuccessful.

The CAS ad hoc division dismissed Vinesh's application, stating that "the application filed by Vinesh Phogat on August 7 has been dismissed."

Despite the setback, Vinesh's dedication to the sport remains unwavering. Her journey to the gold medal match, where she defeated Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semifinals, is a testament to her skill and determination.

While Vinesh had previously announced her retirement following the disqualification, her recent comments suggest that she may reconsider her decision. The outpouring of support from her hometown could serve as a motivation to continue her wrestling career.