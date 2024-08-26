News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'My people are my medal': Vinesh Phogat

'My people are my medal': Vinesh Phogat

By REDIFF SPORTS
August 26, 2024 12:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vinesh Phogat

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sports with Naveen/X

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, despite missing out on an Olympic medal in Paris, has found solace in the support of her hometown.

During a recent felicitation ceremony in Jhajjar, Haryana, Vinesh celebrated her birthday and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support she's received.

"I feel blessed to have my people standing by me," Vinesh told ANI. "Nothing is more valuable than their support. The future is uncertain, but for now, being here with them is my biggest medal."

 

Vinesh's journey at the Paris Olympics was cut short after she was disqualified for exceeding the weight limit in the women's 50kg event. Following her disqualification, she had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a silver medal but was ultimately unsuccessful.

The CAS ad hoc division dismissed Vinesh's application, stating that "the application filed by Vinesh Phogat on August 7 has been dismissed."

Despite the setback, Vinesh's dedication to the sport remains unwavering. Her journey to the gold medal match, where she defeated Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semifinals, is a testament to her skill and determination.

While Vinesh had previously announced her retirement following the disqualification, her recent comments suggest that she may reconsider her decision. The outpouring of support from her hometown could serve as a motivation to continue her wrestling career.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Is Vinesh Phogat Eyeing Politics?
Is Vinesh Phogat Eyeing Politics?
'Whole of India is with Vinesh, she is a champion'
'Whole of India is with Vinesh, she is a champion'
'We didn't give up': Vinesh shares her painful journey
'We didn't give up': Vinesh shares her painful journey
'Won't Date A Girl From A Slum'
'Won't Date A Girl From A Slum'
Govt defends Great Nicobar project amid criticism
Govt defends Great Nicobar project amid criticism
BJP withdraws J-K candidates list hours after release
BJP withdraws J-K candidates list hours after release
'Pack your bags and leave': Basit slams Pak players
'Pack your bags and leave': Basit slams Pak players

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

'Dil Se Bhi Gabbar Hai'

'Dil Se Bhi Gabbar Hai'

'No tolerance, rules are clear': CAS on Vinesh verdict

'No tolerance, rules are clear': CAS on Vinesh verdict

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances