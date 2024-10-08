News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Thumping win for Vinesh Phogat in political debut

Thumping win for Vinesh Phogat in political debut

Source: ANI
October 08, 2024 14:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'This fight was against the strongest oppressive forces in the country. And Vinesh emerged victorious.' 

Vinesh Phogat with Congress supporters after her victory

IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat with Congress supporters after her victory from the Julana Assambly Constituency in Haryana, on Tuesday, October 8. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bajrang Punia/X

Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday emerged victorious in Julana Assambly Constituency in Haryana as she defeated Bharitya Janta Party (BJP) candidate Yogesh Kumar, the Election Commission of India cited.

The former wrestler defeated her rival with a margin of 5761 votes.

Congress leader and wrestler Bajrang Punia joined the Congress only days prior to the Haryana Assembly elections.

 

And Punia congratulated Vinesh on her victory.

"Many congratulations to the country's daughter Vinesh Phogat for her victory. This fight was not just for one Julana seat, it was not just with 3-4 other candidates, it was not just a fight between parties. This fight was against the strongest oppressive forces in the country. And Vinesh emerged victorious," Bajrang Punia wrote on X.

Vinesh totalled 65080 votes after 15 rounds of counting of votes today posting a margin of + 6015 votes over Yogesh Kumar.

Incidentally the Congress won the seat after 19 years.

As BJP edged towards a hat-trick in the Haryana assembly, the Congress has voiced concerns about discrepancies in the vote count data shown by the Election Commission.

"There is a mismatch in the actual number of rounds counted and the number of rounds being shown on the television through the Election Commission data. The EC data is lagging behind; they are still showing fourth or fifth-round data while 11 rounds have been counted. Our General Secretary Communications has tweeted to the Election Commission asking - are trying to put pressure on the local administration by delaying the display and uploading of data. In J&K you are getting live data with every round counted but in Haryana, it is not so," Congress' Pawan Khera told ANI.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also accused the EC of trying to influence the results.

"Like the Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana, we are again witnessing a slowing down of uploading up-to-date trends on the ECI website. Is the BJP trying to build pressure on the administration by sharing outdated and misleading trends?" he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
'I'm here to bring change': Vinesh's political move
'I'm here to bring change': Vinesh's political move
Vinesh Phogat: The Warrior Princess
Vinesh Phogat: The Warrior Princess
Vinesh Phogat retires: 'Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024'
Vinesh Phogat retires: 'Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024'
Cong's ecstasy turns into agony after Haryana shocker
Cong's ecstasy turns into agony after Haryana shocker
Meet India's rising tennis star
Meet India's rising tennis star
2-state polls: Who's leading and who's trailing
2-state polls: Who's leading and who's trailing
BJP defies exit polls in Haryana, J-K picks NC-Cong
BJP defies exit polls in Haryana, J-K picks NC-Cong

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Why Vinesh refused to speak to Modi

Why Vinesh refused to speak to Modi

Vinesh begins campaign, receives warm welcome

Vinesh begins campaign, receives warm welcome

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances