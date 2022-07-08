News
Injured Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon semi-final

Last updated on: July 08, 2022 00:24 IST
'I can't imagine winning two matches with this (pain). For me the most important thing is happiness rather than the title even though everyone knows how much effort I put into this as I can't risk being out of the sport for two to three months.'

Nadal's withdrawal means Kyrgios becomes the first Australian since Mark Philippoussis in 2003, to reach the Wimbledon men's final.

Struggling with an abdominal injury, Nadal appeared close to retiring mid-match on Centre Court against USA's Taylor Fritz in the quarter-final on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Struggling with an abdominal injury, Rafael Nadal appeared close to retiring mid-match on Centre Court against USA's Taylor Fritz in the quarter-final on Wednesday. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal's hopes of completing a rare calendar year Grand Slam ended on Thursday when the Spaniard pulled out of his highly-anticipated Wimbledon semi-final showdown with Australian Nick Kyrgios with an abdominal strain.

 

"I have to pull out of the tournament as I have been suffering with pain in abdominal," said the 36-year-old, the holder of a men's record 22 Grand Slam titles.

"I can't imagine winning two matches with this (pain). For me the most important thing is happiness rather than the title even though everyone knows how much effort I put into this as I can't risk being out of the sport for two to three months.

"I am very sad."

Nadal had triumphed at the Australian and French Opens this year and had been hoping to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete the calendar-year slam.

Nadal's withdrawal means Kyrgios becomes the first Australian to reach the men's final at the All England Club since Mark Philippoussis in 2003.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
