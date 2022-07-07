News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Injured Nadal unsure if he can play semis against Kyrgios

Injured Nadal unsure if he can play semis against Kyrgios

July 07, 2022 10:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rafael Nadal

IMAGE: Spain's Rafael Nadal walks off the court after winning his quarter final match against Taylor Fritz. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Rafael Nadal provided no assurance that he would be able to turn up for his Wimbledon semi-final on Friday against Australian Nick Kyrgios after the Spaniard played through an abdominal injury to beat Taylor Fritz in an absorbing contest.

Struggling with physical ailment, Nadal appeared close to retiring mid-match on Wednesday on Centre Court but he found the will to beat Fritz in four hours and 20 minutes.

A third Wimbledon title and first since 2010 on the manicured lawns and a US Open triumph at Flushing Meadows would see the Mallorcan claim the calendar slam -- a feat last achieved in 1969 by Australian great Rod Laver.

 

But there was no guarantee from the 36-year-old that he would be present on Centre Court to keep his historic bid going.

"I don't know," Nadal said when asked about his chances of playing the unseeded 27-year-old Kyrgios.

"Honestly, I can't give you a clear answer because if I gave you a clear answer and tomorrow another thing happens, I will be a liar."

Nadal took a medical timeout against 11th-seeded Fritz during his quarter-final outing to get treatment on the injury and said he had to adjust his game to continue playing.

The Spaniard, however, considered retiring many times during the contest.

"I just wanted to give myself a chance. Not easy to leave the tournament, not easy to leave Wimbledon, even if the pain was hard," the 22-times Grand Slam winner said.

"I don't know. I wanted to finish. I fought. Proud about the fighting spirit and the way that I managed to be competitive under that condition."

Nadal said he was worried about the injury and he will undergo more scans on Thursday before making a decision about continuing to compete at the grasscourt major.

"I am used to holding pain and play with problems," said Nadal, who played and won Roland Garros with pain-killing injections prior to each match and only confirmed his Wimbledon participation after radio frequency treatment eased pain in his foot.

"Knowing that, when I feel something like I felt, that is because something is not going the proper way in abdomen. But let's see. I had these feelings for a couple of days. Without a doubt, today was the worst day, has been an important increase of pain and limitation," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Birthday Boy Dhoni Spotted At Wimbledon
Birthday Boy Dhoni Spotted At Wimbledon
Kate, William Watch Djoko, Cameron Win
Kate, William Watch Djoko, Cameron Win
Revealed! What inspired Djokovic's dramatic comeback
Revealed! What inspired Djokovic's dramatic comeback
Day 4 of downpour in Mumbai, local trains delayed
Day 4 of downpour in Mumbai, local trains delayed
Devastated Fritz says Nadal loss the toughest
Devastated Fritz says Nadal loss the toughest
England batters may not fare well against Oz bowlers
England batters may not fare well against Oz bowlers
Rakul, Esha, Sara's AMAZING Monsoon Styles
Rakul, Esha, Sara's AMAZING Monsoon Styles

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

Wimbledon PIX: Nadal sets up Kyrgios semis

Wimbledon PIX: Nadal sets up Kyrgios semis

Wimbledon PIX: Pregnant Mrs Nadal...

Wimbledon PIX: Pregnant Mrs Nadal...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances