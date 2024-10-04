News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » India's Olympic dream: Mandaviya eyes Top 5 spot by 2047

India's Olympic dream: Mandaviya eyes Top 5 spot by 2047

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 04, 2024 20:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh and his team with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandviya during their felicitation on their arrival from the Paris Olympics. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said target has been set to position India among the top five Olympics medal-winning countries by 2047, when it celebrates the centenary of its independence.

In order to achieve this target, the country needs a talent-pool of world-level coaches and training, the Youth Affairs and Sports Minister told reporters here after taking part in the 10th Convocation ceremony of Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) in Gwalior.

 

"I am happy to be in Gwalior as it is the workplace of late Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia. The country is marching ahead in the sports sector. When India hosts the Olympics in 2036, it should rank among the top 10 nations in sports," Mandaviya said.

"And when the nation celebrates 100 years of independence in 2047, the country should rank among the top five countries in the field of sports," he said.

"For achieving this target, the country needs a talent pool of world-level coaches and training and the LNIPE in Gwalior is playing a major role in it," the minister added.

The country needs good coaches, training, and sporting talent should be identified and given opportunities, he said.

Good coaches are being groomed in LNIPE by offering diploma, graduation, post-graduation and PhD degrees to them, and they will play a major role in nurturing the new generation in the sports sector, according to him.

Addressing the convocation ceremony earlier, Mandaviya said it was a matter of pride that he was taking part in a programme at the institute that is named after Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi, who started the battle for freedom and fought against the British, and stood as a symbol of valour.

He said that as a sports minister he has set the target of taking India among the top 10 sporting nations by 2036 and among top five by 2047.

Physical education teachers should have the feeling of "nation first" and resolve to make the country a developed, he said.

Degrees were offered to 121 students during the convocation ceremony.

Mandaviya also inaugurated a 400-bed capacity hostel and a digital studio on the occasion.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed Mandaviya on his arrival at the Gwalior airport for taking part in the convocation ceremony.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ex-NIA chief Kumar to head BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit
Ex-NIA chief Kumar to head BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit
PIX: Rashid Khan's grand wedding takes Kabul by storm
PIX: Rashid Khan's grand wedding takes Kabul by storm
T20 WC: Shafali on her silent connection with Mandhana
T20 WC: Shafali on her silent connection with Mandhana
28 Maoists killed in Bastar; AK-47, SLR recovered
28 Maoists killed in Bastar; AK-47, SLR recovered
T20 WC: Classy South Africa crush Windies
T20 WC: Classy South Africa crush Windies
No criminal cases on scribes for criticising govt: SC
No criminal cases on scribes for criticising govt: SC
Forex kitty jumps at record high of $704.88 bn
Forex kitty jumps at record high of $704.88 bn

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

'Will play aggressive cricket against India in T20s'

'Will play aggressive cricket against India in T20s'

Irani Cup: Mumbai in control despite Easwaran's 191

Irani Cup: Mumbai in control despite Easwaran's 191

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances