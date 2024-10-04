News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » 'Will play aggressive cricket against India in T20s': Shanto

'Will play aggressive cricket against India in T20s': Shanto

Source: PTI
October 04, 2024 19:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shanto Hussain in action for Bangladesh during the recently concluded Test Series against India. Photograph: BCCI

Bangladesh skipper Shanto Najmul Hossain on Friday promised that his new-look team will play aggressive brand of cricket in the upcoming T20 series against India, saying that the Test series defeat is now behind them.

India whitewashed Bangladesh 2-0 in the Test series, winning the Kanpur game in mere six sessions.

The Twenty20 series will begin here on Sunday at the brand new Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium.

 

"We are looking to win this series, to be very honest. We want to play aggressive cricket. If you look at our last World Cup, we had a very good opportunity to play in the semi-finals but we couldn't do that. But, it's a new team. So, I hope all the players will play some good cricket here," Shanto told reporters.

The skipper said he won't think about his team's struggle in the Test series.

"We all know we didn't play our best cricket (in Tests). So, we are not thinking about what we have done before. Going forward, it's a very important series for us and we all know in T20 it's a totally different ball game. That particular day, those who are playing well, will win the match."

Both India and Bangladesh will have new-look teams taking the field with senior players making way for the youngsters.

India will have an entirely new squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav while Bangladesh will have only five players in their T20 squad who were also part of the Test squad.

Shanto said since the series-opener is at a new ground, the pitch behaviour would remain a guess work.

"We know this is a very different ground, new ground and we don't have much idea about the wickets. But, we had practice sessions last couple of days and we tried to find out how the wickets behave.
"We don't know how the surface will behave. But, as an international team, we need to adjust as early as possible."

Shanto was hopeful that his team will be able to turn it around in the T20 series.

"In T20Is, you never know. It's important that on a that day, batting, bowling, fielding, those who are doing all the stuff well, that team will win. But, it's not about big names or new players or old players. So, it's important that particular day we need to play well."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Rashid Khan's grand wedding takes Kabul by storm
PIX: Rashid Khan's grand wedding takes Kabul by storm
Can Latham lift fading NZ against formidable India?
Can Latham lift fading NZ against formidable India?
SEE: Gambhir Visits Maa Pitambara Temple
SEE: Gambhir Visits Maa Pitambara Temple
Forex kitty jumps at record high of $704.88 bn
Forex kitty jumps at record high of $704.88 bn
Maha dy speaker jumps off 3rd floor of Mantralaya
Maha dy speaker jumps off 3rd floor of Mantralaya
30 Maoists killed in Bastar; AK-47, SLR recovered: ANI
30 Maoists killed in Bastar; AK-47, SLR recovered: ANI
Woman gang-raped near Pune, male friend assaulted
Woman gang-raped near Pune, male friend assaulted

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Irani Cup: Mumbai in control despite Easwaran's 191

Irani Cup: Mumbai in control despite Easwaran's 191

Ex-NIA chief Kumar to head BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit

Ex-NIA chief Kumar to head BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances