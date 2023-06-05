News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » India's Borgohain beats Jamaicans to win sprint double

India's Borgohain beats Jamaicans to win sprint double

Source: PTI
June 05, 2023 00:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: India's Amlan Borgohain clocked 10.70s to win the 100m at the Flanders Cup athletics meet in Merksem, Belgium. Photograph: Himanta Biswa Sarma/Twitter

India's Amlan Borgohain bagged a golden double as he stormed to victory in the 100m and 200m at the Flanders Cup athletics meet in Merksem, Belgium.

 

Borgohain clocked 10.70s to emerge as the fastest man of the meet. He holds the 100m national record of 10.25s.

Aubrey Allen of Jamaica (10.80) and Belgium's Victor Hofmans (11.01) were second and third respectively.

In the 200m, the 25-year-old Borgohain clocked 20.96s to emerge winner ahead of Hofman (21.42) and Jamaica's Samuel Rowe (21.88).

Borgohain also holds the 200m national record of 20.52s.

The Category F meet in the World Athletics calendar is also called the International Antwerp Athletics Gala.

Meanwhile, Sanjivani Jadhav clocked 32 minutes 46.88 seconds to clinch silver in women's 10,000m at Portland Track Festival in USA.

In the ORLEN Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Chorzow, Poland, Jyothi Yarraji finished fourth in 100m hurdles with a below-par time of 13.03 seconds. Tokyo Olympics champion Jasmine Camacho of Puerto Rico and Alaysha Johnson of USA were handed joint top position as they ended 'dead heat' at 12.42s.

The 23-year-old Yarraji holds the national record of 12.82s.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
French Open PIX: Alcaraz, Djokovic power into quarters
French Open PIX: Alcaraz, Djokovic power into quarters
Hip surgery ends Nadal's season
Hip surgery ends Nadal's season
Kohli, Zareen offer prayers for train tragedy victims
Kohli, Zareen offer prayers for train tragedy victims
Better to stay a bit underdone than overdone: Cummins
Better to stay a bit underdone than overdone: Cummins
French Open PIX: Alcaraz, Djokovic power into quarters
French Open PIX: Alcaraz, Djokovic power into quarters
'Aussies favourites on paper but India have the edge'
'Aussies favourites on paper but India have the edge'
Those behind Balasore crash have been identified: Govt
Those behind Balasore crash have been identified: Govt

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Jr World Cup: Shooters Gautami, Abhinav win 10m gold

Jr World Cup: Shooters Gautami, Abhinav win 10m gold

F1 PIX: Dominant Verstappen storms to victory in Spain

F1 PIX: Dominant Verstappen storms to victory in Spain

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances