India's Borgohain beats Jamaicans to win sprint double

India's Amlan Borgohain bagged a golden double as he stormed to victory in the 100m and 200m at the Flanders Cup athletics meet in Merksem, Belgium.

Borgohain clocked 10.70s to emerge as the fastest man of the meet. He holds the 100m national record of 10.25s.



Aubrey Allen of Jamaica (10.80) and Belgium's Victor Hofmans (11.01) were second and third respectively.



In the 200m, the 25-year-old Borgohain clocked 20.96s to emerge winner ahead of Hofman (21.42) and Jamaica's Samuel Rowe (21.88).



Borgohain also holds the 200m national record of 20.52s.



The Category F meet in the World Athletics calendar is also called the International Antwerp Athletics Gala.



Meanwhile, Sanjivani Jadhav clocked 32 minutes 46.88 seconds to clinch silver in women's 10,000m at Portland Track Festival in USA.



In the ORLEN Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Chorzow, Poland, Jyothi Yarraji finished fourth in 100m hurdles with a below-par time of 13.03 seconds. Tokyo Olympics champion Jasmine Camacho of Puerto Rico and Alaysha Johnson of USA were handed joint top position as they ended 'dead heat' at 12.42s.



The 23-year-old Yarraji holds the national record of 12.82s.