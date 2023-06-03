News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Kohli, Zareen offer prayers, condolences for train tragedy victims

Kohli, Zareen offer prayers, condolences for train tragedy victims

By Rediff Sports
June 03, 2023 12:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An aerial view of the triple train crash in Odisha's Balasore district 

IMAGE: An aerial view of the triple train crash in Odisha's Balasore district. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Virat Kohli and Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, among several other sportspersons, expressed their anguish over the devastating train accident in Odisha's Balasore district, that has killed at least 238 people and injured more than 900.

'Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured,' tweeted Kohli.

 

'Heart-breaking news from Odisha about the devastating train accident. My heart goes out to all those affected and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Please, let's all extend our support and prayers to them. May the injured recover swiftly,' tweeted Bindra, the 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medallist in 10m air rifle.

'Sending love, strength, and condolences to the victims and families affected by the devastating train accident. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace,' tweeted World Champion boxer Nikhat Zareen.

'Shocking visuals from Odisha. Praying for those affected by the tragic train accident,' cricketer Shreyas Iyer tweeted.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag wrote: 'Extremely sad hearing about this tragic train accident involving Coromandel Express in Odisha. Condolences to all families who have lost their loved ones and prayers for quick recovery of those injured.'

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan tweeted: 'Heart wrenching news coming from Odisha. My thoughts and prayers for the families who lost their lives in this horrific train accident.'.

Former pace bowler Venkatesh Prasad wrote, 'Very pained and anguished by the tragic train accident in Odisha. Passenger safety must be prioritised. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones and prayers for smooth recovery of the injured.'

Former India hockey skipper and current federation president Dilip Tirkey tweeted, 'Deeply saddened to hear about the Balasore train accident. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this incredibly difficult time. We stand together in support and offer our deepest condolences.'

The train crash on Friday, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train, is one of the deadliest such accidents since independence.

Officials in Bhubaneswar said 200 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units were working at the accident site, besides 1,200 personnel. The bodies were being taken to the hospitals in all kinds of vehicles, including tractors.

The train crash, the fourth deadliest in India according to available records, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250km south of Kolkata and 170km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Limbless bodies, bloodbath on tracks: Crash survivor
Limbless bodies, bloodbath on tracks: Crash survivor
How rescue teams worked overnight at train crash site
How rescue teams worked overnight at train crash site
Rail min used to resign: Oppn on Odisha train tragedy
Rail min used to resign: Oppn on Odisha train tragedy
261 killed, 900 hurt in triple train crash in Odisha
261 killed, 900 hurt in triple train crash in Odisha
Don't compare Gill to Sachin, Kohli: Kirsten
Don't compare Gill to Sachin, Kohli: Kirsten
\World No 1 Labuschagne eyes domination in WTC, Ashes
\World No 1 Labuschagne eyes domination in WTC, Ashes
All safe in reserved coaches of Howrah Exp: Officials
All safe in reserved coaches of Howrah Exp: Officials

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

261 killed, 900 hurt in triple train crash in Odisha

261 killed, 900 hurt in triple train crash in Odisha

All safe in reserved coaches of Howrah Exp: Officials

All safe in reserved coaches of Howrah Exp: Officials

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances