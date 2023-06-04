News
F1 PIX: Dominant Verstappen storms to victory in Spain

June 04, 2023 20:32 IST
IMAGE: Max Verstappen celebrates winning the Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, in Barcelona, on Sunday. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to stretch his Formula One championship lead to 53 points and continue Red Bull's sweep of the season with the team's seventh success in as many races.

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished a distant second for Mercedes with team mate George Russell completing the podium on a cloudy but dry afternoon at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya.

IMAGE: Max Verstappen continued Red Bull's sweep of the season with the team's seventh success in as many races. Photograph: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Red Bull's Sergio Perez, Verstappen's closest championship rival, finished fourth after starting 11th.

The win was Verstappen's fifth of the season, third in a row and the double world champion's 40th in Formula One. The Dutch 25-year-old also secured a bonus point for fastest lap.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
