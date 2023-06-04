French Open PIX: Djokovic powers into quarters

Images from Day 8 of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on Sunday.

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his fourth round match against Pablo Juan Varillas of Peru during Day 8 of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on Sunday. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

World number three Novak Djokovic inched closer to a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title by crushing Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday to reach the French Open quarter-finals.

The Serbian, who is currently tied with Spain's Rafa Nadal at 22 majors, was untroubled by his 94th-ranked opponent, the first Peruvian in 29 years to reach a Grand Slam fourth round, on a windy day on Philippe Chatrier court.



He attacked Varillas at every opportunity to avoid being drawn into lengthy baseline battles that had seen the 27-year-old win all his three previous rounds in five-set marathons.

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic inched closer to a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Varillas lost the vast majority of the shorter rallies and could not find a way back into the match as Djokovic set up a quarter-final against 11th seed Karen Khachanov.



A two-time champion in Paris, Djokovic has now reached the quarter-finals at the French Open for a record 17th time, one more than 14-time champion Rafa Nadal who is absent this year due to injury.

Pavlyuchenkova, Khachanov enter last eight

IMAGE: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova celebrates winning her fourth round match against Elise Mertens of Belgium. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova dug deep to return to the French Open quarter-finals for the first time since her runner-up finish two years ago while fellow Russian Karen Khachanov also fought his way through on a bright Sunday at Roland Garros.

Pavlyuchenkova, who was defeated in the 2021 final by Czech Barbora Krejcikova, skipped last year's edition as well as the second half of the season to nurse a knee problem and came into the match after three-setters in her last two encounters.

IMAGE: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova was defeated in the 2021 final by Czech Barbora Krejcikova. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

She was tested again by 28th seed Elise Mertens but rallied from a set and a break down to seal a 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-3 victory in a little more than three hours.



Pavlyuchenkova, who has slipped to world number 333 after being forced to stop playing completely for around five months last year, is the lowest-ranked French Open quarter-finalist in the Open Era.

IMAGE: Karen Khachanov made it to the French Open quarter-finals for the second time. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Khachanov, the 11th seed, also showed plenty of resolve as he battled past Italian Lorenzo Sonego 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(7), 6-1 to reach the last eight for the second time.



"After the first set and a half, I was thinking, what am I doing here, he was hitting all over the place so I decided all I could do was fight," said Khachanov, who has reached the semi-finals in his last two Grand Slams in New York and Melbourne.



Doubles pair disqualified after ball girl is hit



There were dramatic scenes on Court 14 as Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi were disqualified from their women's doubles third-round match after Kato struck a ball down the court between points and hit a ball girl to leave her sobbing.



Kato was initially warned by chair umpire Alexandre Juge but Czech Marie Bouzkova and Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo, who were leading 7-6(1) 1-3 at the time of the incident, pointed out to him that the ball girl was crying.



"No, no, let me explain to you. She (Kato) didn't do it on purpose, she (the ball girl) didn't get injured," Juge said.



"She (Kato) didn't do it on purpose? She's crying," Sorribes Tormo said, pointing to the ball girl.



"And she has blood," Bouzkova added.



After speaking to the girl, the umpire went back up to his chair and announced the end of the match by disqualifying Kato and Sutjiadi to spark boos from the crowd.