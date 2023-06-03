News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Rafael Nadal's season all but over!

Rafael Nadal's season all but over!

June 03, 2023 23:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Following his hip surgery Rafael Nadal’s return to action this season looks bleak. Photograph: Miquel Borras/Reuters

Rafael Nadal's injury-plagued season is all but over after the Spaniard underwent surgery on a hip muscle which will keep him out of action for an estimated five months, his representative said on Saturday.

The 14-times French Open champion, who has won a men's joint-record 22 majors, has been out of action since January after hurting his hip flexor in a second-round defeat by Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open.

"Rafa will begin his progressive functional rehabilitation in a few hours," Nadal's representative Benito Perez-Barbadillo said in a statement.

 

"The normal recovery process is estimated at five months, always taking into account respecting the biological times of said structure."

Nadal marked his 37th birthday in hospital on Saturday, rather than at the French Open, where his presence has been hugely missed by fans at Roland Garros this year.

Nadal has also said that 2024 is likely to be his last year as a professional player and his doctor Angel Ruiz-Cotorro told Reuters on the sidelines of the Grand Slam that he expected the former world number to make a comeback.

"I expect Rafa will recover perfectly in the time necessary or maybe even less," Ruiz-Cotorro said. "It will depend on the evolution. There are different processes in this injury.

"First of all it's a little rest but we will begin some rehabilitation and after six weeks we will see what happens... and then obviously he'll start playing tennis very slowly."

Nadal was initially expected to be out of action for eight weeks after suffering the injury but it ended up decimating his season.

In March, Nadal fell out of the top 10 in the world rankings for the first time since 2005 and is now 15th.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX! Rune mauls qualifier Olivieri; Swiatek marches on
PIX! Rune mauls qualifier Olivieri; Swiatek marches on
Williams, Svitolina receive wild cards
Williams, Svitolina receive wild cards
Here's why Sabalenka skips presser
Here's why Sabalenka skips presser
Club confirms Messi's adventure with PSG will end
Club confirms Messi's adventure with PSG will end
Train crash: Signal was given, taken off, says report
Train crash: Signal was given, taken off, says report
Injured loco pilot, guards admitted to hospitals
Injured loco pilot, guards admitted to hospitals
Ireland left Tongue-tied!
Ireland left Tongue-tied!

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Nadal to undergo hip surgery

Nadal to undergo hip surgery

Injury scare? Djoko clinches hard-fought win

Injury scare? Djoko clinches hard-fought win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances