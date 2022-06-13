News
Indian lifter Gurunaidu Sanapathi becomes Youth World Champion

Indian lifter Gurunaidu Sanapathi becomes Youth World Champion

Source: PTI
June 13, 2022 13:46 IST
16-year-old Gurunaidu Sanapathi lifted a total effort of 230kgs

IMAGE: 16-year-old Gurunaidu Sanapathi lifted a total effort of 230kgs in the boy's 55kg event. Photograph: IWF/Twitter

Gurunaidu Sanapathi has become India's first weightlifter to win a gold at the IWF Youth World Championships in Leon, Mexico.

The 16-year-old claimed top spot with a total effort of 230kg (104kg+126kg) in the boy's 55kg event late on Sunday night.

 

While Sanapathi, the 2020 Asian Youth Weightlifitng Championships bronze medallist, stood on top of the podium, Saudi Arabia's Ali Majeed 229kg (105kg+124kg) came in second and Yerassyl Umrov of Kazakhstan 224kg (100kg+124kg) bagged the bronze medal.

Besides Sanapathi, compatriot Soumya S. Dalvi bagged the bronze in her event on the second day of competitions.

Maharashtra's Dalvi, a two-time Khelo India Youth gold medallist, heaved 148kg (65kg+83kg) to claim the third spot in the 45kg girl's event behind Rose J Ramos of Philipines 155kg (70kg+85kg) and Venezuela’s Kerlys M Montilla 153kg (71kg+82kg).

The other Indian in the fray, R Bhavani finished eighth with a best effort of 132kg(57kg+75kg).

India's tally at the world event now stands at four medals.

On the opening day of the competition, Akansha Kishor Vyavhare and  Vijay Prajapati had won silver medals in their respective events.

India had not participated in the previous edition of the tournament which was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia last year.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
