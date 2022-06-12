PHOTOS: India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I

Images from the second T20 International between India and South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya is bowled by Wayne Parnell during the second T20 International at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

India's batters found it tough to get going against some tight bowling display from South Africa to be restricted to a modest 148/6 on a tacky Barabati track in the second T20I in Cuttack on Sunday.

Shreyas Iyer (40) was the top-scorer for India while Ishan Kishan provided some early sparks in his 21-ball 34 but the hosts lost the momentum in the middle overs on a two-paced track.



That in-form finisher Dinesh Karthik was sent way down at No 7, behind Axar Patel, also made it difficult for the Rishabh Pant-led India, who are trailing 0-1 in the series.

IMAGE: South Africa's players celebrate after Kagiso Rabada dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photograph: BCCI

Karthik (30 not out from 21 balls) smashed two sixes and two fours to give the total some semblance of respectability.



Harshal Patel (12 not out) gave him a good company as the duo added 36 runs from the last three overs to take India past 140.



Put into bat on a challenging track, the Indian batters struggled barring a small 45-run second wicket partnership between Kishan and Iyer.

IMAGE: Keshav Maharaj celebrates the wicket of India captain Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI

Opening the bowling, Kagiso Rabada set the tone early on, giving an early breakthrough in the first over of the innings.



He brilliantly set up Ruturaj Gaikwad (1) with a barrage of short balls before mixing up a fuller one to cleverly deceive the opener en route to a splendid spell of 4-0-15-1, which included 13 dot balls.



After a sedate start, it was Kishan (34 from 21 balls) who provided the firepower in the Powerplay, smashing Nortje for two sixes to rally the Indians after an early wicket.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer bats during the second T20I. Photograph: BCCI

Fresh from his fiery half-century in the first T20, Kishan relied on his pick-up shots through the square leg region to hit three sixes and two fours.



But just when the duo looked to consolidate, Nortje won the battle against the diminutive Mumbai Indians opener, by pitching it short and offering pace as the left-hander mistimed his hook this time to be caught at deep square leg.