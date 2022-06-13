Nations League PIX: Switzerland stun Portugal; Spain win

IMAGES from the UEFA Nations League matches played on Sunday.

IMAGE: Switzerland's Haris Seferovic scores in the first minute to score the opener and the winner against Portugal in their Group A2 match. Photograph: UEFA Nations League/Twitter

A first-minute strike by striker Haris Seferovic earned Switzerland a 1-0 victory over Portugal on Sunday as Murat Yakin's side grabbed their first win in this year's Nations League.

Seferovic put Switzerland ahead 57 seconds into the clash at Stade de Geneve with a close-range header after defender Silvan Widmer set him up with a precise cross inside the area.

Inaugural 2018-19 Nations League winners Portugal levelled through forward Rafael Leao in the 18th minute but his effort was disallowed for offside.

Portugal's efforts intensified following halftime but despite Bernardo Silva's powerful strike from the edge of the box in the 63rd minute and Diogo Jota's superb header in the 78th they did not manage to get on the scoresheet.

Switzerland, who were beaten 1-0 at home by Spain last time out and lost their opening three matches, claimed their first victory in 2022 from six games played.

Fernando Santos's side, unbeaten so far in this year's competition, were without the rested Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Moutinho and Raphael Guerreiro who did not travel with the rest of the squad.

Portugal dropped to second place in Group A2 on seven points while Spain, who beat the Czech Republic 2-0 in the other game, moved to the top with one point more. Switzerland remain bottom on three points.

Dominant Spain ease past Czech Republic

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Soler celebrates scoring their first goal against the Czech Republic. Photograph: Jon Nazca/Reuters

Goals from Carlos Soler and Pablo Sarabia earned Spain a 2-0 win over Czech Republic on Sunday, a result that put them on top of UEFA Nations League Group A2.

Last year's finalists dominated the game from the start and opened the scoring when Soler struck from close range in the 24th minute following a brilliant pass by man-of-the-match Marco Asensio.

Substitute Sarabia extended Spain’s lead in the 75th minute, finishing a counter-attack started by Barcelona's 17-year-old midfielder Gavi.

The Spaniards, who wore the women's team jersey to support their female counterparts who will play the Women’s European Championship next month in England, top Group A2 standings with eight points from four matches.

Portugal dropped to second with seven points following a 1-0 defeat by Switzerland.

Third-placed Czech Republic have four points, one ahead Switzerland, who recorded their first win in this year's competition.

Luis Enrique made nine changes to the starting line-up that beat Switzerland 1-0 on Thursday.

Making his first start for Spain since November 2020, Asensio provided the pass which Soler fired in from close range.

Spain kept threatening the Czechs and enjoyed 73% of possession but often lacked the precision to make it count. They only managed to score after Gavi came off the bench in the second half.

In the 75th minute, the teenager stole the ball and raced past two opposing players before passing through to Ferran Torres, who crossed to Sarabia. The Paris St Germain midfielder was left to fire the ball into an empty goal.

"It was all perfect," Soler told TVE.

"We came wanting to give those fans who created an amazing atmosphere a win and it came accompanied by a great performance.

"Ending up the group leaders is the cherry on top, so it was a great effort and a fabulous night."

Norway's Haaland haunts Sweden again in 3-2 Nations League win

IMAGE: Norway's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their second goal against Sweden in their Group H match. Photograph: Beate Oma Dahlee/NTB via Reuters

Erling Haaland scored two goals and made another as Norway thumped neighbours Sweden 3-2 in their Nations League Group B4 clash at the Ullevaal Stadium on Sunday, taking his total to 20 international goals and four in two games against the Swedes.

The 21-year-old stooped to head home Fredrik Bjorkan's chipped pass to open the scoring in the 10th minute, and he added his second from the penalty spot nine minutes into the second half after keeper Robin Olsen fouled Alexander Sorloth.

Emil Forsberg reduced the deficit shortly after the hour mark with a precise shot into the top corner, but Haaland snuffed out any hope of a comeback for the visitors as he crossed for Sorloth to score in the 77th minute.

Viktor Gyokeres scored for the Swedes in stoppage time to make it 3-2, but group leaders Norway held on to move up to 10 points, four clear of second-placed Serbia, who meet Slovenia later on Sunday. Sweden are third with three points.