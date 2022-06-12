News
Rediff.com  » Sports » 205th-ranked Van Rijthoven upsets Medvedev to win first ATP title

205th-ranked Van Rijthoven upsets Medvedev to win first ATP title

Last updated on: June 12, 2022 21:19 IST
IMAGE: Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven, ranked 205th in the world, had never won a main-draw match at an ATP Tour event until this week. Photograph: ATP Tour/Twitter

Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven capped a dream run at the Libema Open by beating top seed Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-1 in the final in 's-Hertogenbosch on Sunday.

 

Van Rijthoven, ranked 205th in the world, had never won a main-draw match at an ATP Tour event until this week and he knocked out third seed Taylor Fritz and second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime before victory over Medvedev in 65 minutes secured his maiden title.

The 25-year-old Van Rijthoven broke Medvedev four times and when the Russian's return on championship point hit the net, he sank to the grass turf as the home crowd cheered their first Dutch champion on home soil in 19 years.

"Congrats Tim, amazing week. First time in an ATP tournament (final) and straightaway you destroy the number two in the world in straight sets," Medvedev said after collecting the runners-up trophy.

"I don't know how it feels, so it must be a good feeling!"

Medvedev, the US Open champion, will become the world number one on Monday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
