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India To Select Junior Squad For Pickleball World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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Last updated on: May 21, 2026 14:14 IST

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The Indian Pickleball Association and the Sports Authority of India are set to conduct trials to select the junior squad that will represent India at the upcoming Pickleball World Cup in Vietnam.

Pickleball

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Indian Pickleball Association and SAI to conduct trials for World Cup team selection.
  • Trials will determine the junior squad to represent India at the Pickleball World Cup in Vietnam.
  • Notable players like Arjun Singh and Naomi Amalsadiwala will participate in the trials.

The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) will conduct trials in Ahmedabad next month to select the Indian team for the upcoming Pickleball World Cup in Vietnam.

Importance of Junior Squad Selection

"The junior squad for the Indian pickleball contingent is extremely vital as it determines the players that will represent India on the global stage for many years to come. These are the players that will potentially one day compete at the major global events once pickleball officially enters those events as well.

 

World Cup Opportunity for Young Talent

"The World Cup is the perfect starting point for the young talent across India to showcase their skills or compete alongside the best junior talent in the world," said Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, President, Indian Pickleball Association.

Details of the Trials

The three-day trials, from June 12 to 14, will determine the junior squad that will represent India in the third edition of the Pickleball World Cup in Vietnam from August 30 to September 9.

Notable Players Participating

Notable names that will be part of the trials include Arjun Singh, who recently won three medals at the US Open in both singles and doubles, Naomi Amalsadiwala, one of India's rising stars in the open category, Panth Thakkar, who won bronze at the US Open in the doubles category, Purvansh Patel, Anoushka Chabbria, Veer Shah and Dev.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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