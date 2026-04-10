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Home  » Sports » Ahmedabad Gears Up for AVC Men's Cup 2026 Following Official Draw

Ahmedabad Gears Up for AVC Men's Cup 2026 Following Official Draw

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 10, 2026 20:43 IST

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Ahmedabad is set to host the prestigious Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Men's Cup 2026, marking a significant step in promoting sports and international cooperation.

Photograph: SAI Media

Photograph: SAI Media

Key Points

  • Ahmedabad will host the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Men's Cup 2026 from June 20-28.
  • The drawing of lots ceremony was held in Ahmedabad, dividing 12 teams into two pools.
  • The AVC Men's Cup 2026 aims to promote international friendship and cultural exchange.
  • The tournament is expected to boost Ahmedabad's profile as a sporting venue ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2030.

The Sports Authority of Gujarat on Friday hosted the 'drawing of lots' for the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Men's Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad, officials said.

The continental tournament is scheduled to be held from June 20 to 28 this year at the city's Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, they said.

 

The drawing of lots is a standard and transparent procedure used in sports to organise teams into groups or to determine pairings.

"The Sports Authority of Gujarat hosted the drawing of lots for the AVC Men's Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad. The tournament is a key fixture in the Asian Volleyball Confederation's 2026 international calendar and is expected to showcase high-quality continental competition while providing national teams with an important platform to compete at the highest level in Asia," an official release said.

SAG Assistant Director Nilofar Sheikh said the tournament's objective goes beyond competition and aims to promote international friendship, cultural exchange, and regional cooperation.

Teams Participating in AVC Men's Cup 2026

Following the official drawing of lots event, 12 teams, including India (host), Australia, Bahrain, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Korea, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Chinese Taipei, and Thailand, were divided into two pools for the tournament.

Ahmedabad's Sporting Future

Ramon Tatum Suzara, a Filipino sports executive, who serves as the president of the Asian Volleyball Confederation, said the event will give a push to Ahmedabad as a sporting venue ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2030.

"Starting with volleyball, which is one of the important games for the Commonwealth Games, gives inspiration to the local people here. It will also give a push to Ahmedabad ahead of hosting the Commonwealth Games 2030," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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