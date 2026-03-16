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Indian Pickleball Association Sanctions Hyderabad Open as PWR 1000 Event

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 16, 2026 14:41 IST

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The Indian Pickleball Association's sanction of the Indian Open in Hyderabad as a PWR 1000 event signifies a major step forward for pickleball in India, promising a unified vision and enhanced structure for the sport.

Key Points

  • The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) has officially sanctioned the fourth edition of the Indian Open in Hyderabad as a PWR 1000 event.
  • The Indian Open pickleball tournament, organised by Global Sports, has attracted over 4,000 participants from 19 countries in its previous three editions.
  • The upcoming Indian Open is expected to host over 1,500 players and features a prize pool of USD 50,000 across 56 categories.
  • The IPA sanction integrates the Indian Open into the national governance framework for pickleball, unifying the sport's vision in India.

The Indian Pickleball Association has sanctioned the fourth edition of the Indian Open to be held at Hyderabad in April as a PWR 1000 event.

The tournament, organised by Global Sports, has had more than 4,000 participants from 19 countries over last three editions across all categories.

 

The fourth edition is set to have more than 1,500 players with a prize pool of USD 50,000 in 56 categories.

Official Sanction and Integration

"Getting sanctioned by IPA legitimises the structure that has been lacking in the Indian Pickleball ecosystem," the organisers said in a release.

"This alignment between Global Sports and IPA integrates the nation's largest private tournament series into the official national governance framework and marks the beginning of all future events held by Global Sports falling under the aegis of the Indian Pickleball Association."

IPA president Suryaveersingh Bhullar said, "By bringing Global Sports into the IPA fold, we are ensuring that every volley played in the Indian Open contributes to a single, unified vision for the country."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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