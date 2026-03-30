India Announces Pickleball Team for US Open in Florida

India is sending a talented team of pickleball players, including Mihika Yadav and Arjun Singh, to compete in the prestigious US Open in Naples, Florida, showcasing the growing popularity of the sport in the country.

Photograph: Praful Patel/X

Key Points Mihika Yadav and Arjun Singh will represent India at the US Open pickleball tournament in Naples, Florida.

The Indian team includes players from open, U-18, U-16, and sub-junior categories.

Dhiren Patel will coach the team and compete in the 40-plus men's pro singles.

The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) is supporting the team's participation in the US Open and other international events.

IPA has partnerships that allow direct entry for Indian players into the US Open pickleball tournament.

Mihika Yadav and Arjun Singh are among those selected to represent India in the US Open pickleball tournament to be held in Naples, Florida, from April 9-18.

The other members of the squad include Purvansh Patel (open), Aditya Singh (open), Naga Moksha (girls U-18), Jeet Sood (U-16) and Yuvraj Singh (U-16).

It also features Panth Thakkar and Atharva Sheth in the sub-junior category, and Suryaveer Singh Bhullar (men's 50-plus doubles and mixed doubles), the Indian Pickleball Association said in a release on Monday.

Coaching and Tournament Entry

The team will be coached by Dhiren Patel, who will be competing in the 40-plus men's pro singles.

The Indian players will get a direct entry into the tournament due to partnership between IPA and US Open.

Future Tournaments

"Following the conclusion of the event in Florida, the Indian Pickleball Association will look forward to and support teams participating in the Epic Amateur World Championship in Singapore and the Pickleball World Cup in Vietnam later this year," IPA said.