HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Arjun Singh, Aditya Singh Win Doubles At Pickleball Open

Arjun Singh, Aditya Singh Win Doubles At Pickleball Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 04, 2026 18:53 IST

x

Arjun Singh and Aditya Singh triumphed in the pro men's doubles at the Maharashtra Pickleball Open, highlighting the growing popularity of pickleball in India.

Key Points

  • Arjun Singh and Aditya Singh won the pro men's doubles title at the Maharashtra Pickleball Open.
  • Mihika Yadav and Snehal Patil secured victory in the pro women's doubles category.
  • Arjun Singh and Naomi Amalsadiwala won the pro mix doubles category.
  • Aahana Punjabi and Atharva Khisti claimed the women's and men's singles titles respectively at the Pickleball Open.

Arjun Singh and Aditya Singh won the pro men's doubles category while the pair of Mihika Yadav and Snehal Patil clinched victory in the pro women's doubles category of the Maharashtra Pickleball Open here.

Pickleball Open Tournament Highlights

More than 1,000 players participated in the tournament.

 

The pair of Arjun and Aditya defeated Stavya Bhasin and Ammol in three sets in the pro men's doubles final.

Arjun and Naomi Amalsadiwala had earlier beaten Pearl Amalsadiwala and Stavya to win the pro mix doubles category.

Aahana Punjabi and Atharva Khisti won the women's and men's singles titles respectively.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Arjun and Aditya Singh triumph in men's doubles at US Open Pickleball Championship
Arjun and Aditya Singh triumph in men's doubles at US Open Pickleball Championship
Arjun Singh and Aditya Singh secure India's first gold at US Open Pickleball Championship
Arjun Singh and Dhiren Patel secure gold medals at US Open Pickleball Championship
India Announces Pickleball Team for US Open in Florida
India Announces Pickleball Team for US Open in Florida
Badminton Nationals: Surya, Rithvik Emerge Champions
Badminton Nationals: Surya, Rithvik Emerge Champions

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Welcome To Vadodara's 8 Top Street Foods

webstory image 2

Do You Know Who These Indian Airports Are Named After?

webstory image 3

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

VIDEOS

Trisha Krishnan Spotted Leaving Vijay's Residence in Chennai0:51

Trisha Krishnan Spotted Leaving Vijay's Residence in Chennai

TVK Chief Vijay's Family Erupts in Celebration3:00

TVK Chief Vijay's Family Erupts in Celebration

Ridhi Dogra Stuns at Splitsvilla Success Party in Chic Short Dress 1:39

Ridhi Dogra Stuns at Splitsvilla Success Party in Chic...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO