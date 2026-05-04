Arjun Singh, Aditya Singh Win Doubles At Pickleball Open

Arjun Singh and Aditya Singh triumphed in the pro men's doubles at the Maharashtra Pickleball Open, highlighting the growing popularity of pickleball in India.

Key Points Arjun Singh and Aditya Singh won the pro men's doubles title at the Maharashtra Pickleball Open.

Mihika Yadav and Snehal Patil secured victory in the pro women's doubles category.

Arjun Singh and Naomi Amalsadiwala won the pro mix doubles category.

Aahana Punjabi and Atharva Khisti claimed the women's and men's singles titles respectively at the Pickleball Open.

Arjun Singh and Aditya Singh won the pro men's doubles category while the pair of Mihika Yadav and Snehal Patil clinched victory in the pro women's doubles category of the Maharashtra Pickleball Open here.

Pickleball Open Tournament Highlights

More than 1,000 players participated in the tournament.

The pair of Arjun and Aditya defeated Stavya Bhasin and Ammol in three sets in the pro men's doubles final.

Arjun and Naomi Amalsadiwala had earlier beaten Pearl Amalsadiwala and Stavya to win the pro mix doubles category.

Aahana Punjabi and Atharva Khisti won the women's and men's singles titles respectively.