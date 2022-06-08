News
Female cyclist accuses coach of 'inappropriate behaviour'

Source: PTI
Last updated on: June 08, 2022 13:04 IST
SAI calls back entire Indian contingent from Slovenia in wake of allegations against coach.

SAI has already called back the cyclist, who made the allegations, and formed an enquiry committee to look into the matter.

IMAGE: SAI has already called back the cyclist, who made the allegations, and formed an enquiry committee to look into the matter (Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has decided to call the entire Indian contingent back to the country from Slovenia after a female cyclist accused chief coach R K Sharma of "inappropriate behaviour" during the training-cum-competition trip. 

 

The Indian endurance contingent, consisting of five male and one female cyclists, was scheduled to return on June 14 from Slovenia.

SAI has already called back the cyclist, who made the allegations, and formed an enquiry committee to look into the matter.

The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) Chairman Onkar Singh told PTI that SAI has made the decision to cut short the training trip.

"SAI official called up CFI this morning and said all the contingent including coach RK Sharma will be called back immediately from Slovenia," Singh said.

It has been learnt that SAI also shot off a separate missive to coach Sharma to return as soon as possible.

Source: PTI
