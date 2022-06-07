Select Team: Will India Pick Umran For 1st T20?

IMAGE: Umran Malik in action during the Indian team's first nets session at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi, June 6, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

A young Indian team will face a tough test when they take on a full-strength South Africa in a five-match T20I series, starting in Delhi on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

K L Rahul's team will have their task cut out against the South Africans, some of whom fared quite well in IPL 2022.

Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada were star performers for their IPL sides, while Aiden Markram, Dwaine Pretorius, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen will also feel confident after spending several weeks in India during IPL 2022.

India will look to field their best possible combination for the first couple of games and look to start the series on the right note before looking to give the new players an opportunity.

Rahul is likely to open with Ishan Kishan, but there is a lot of competition for places in the middle order.

There is no doubt that Hardik Pandya deserves the No 4 slot after his fine showing in IPL 2022. Shreyas Iyer could come in at No 3.

Vice-captain Rishabh Pant is set to come in at No 5,] with another wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik taking over the finisher's role at No 6 courtesy of his smashing showing with the bat for RCB.

Among the bowlers, India are set to have the KulCha combo back with Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav all set to play together after their consistent performances in IPL 2022.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel are likely to be the frontline pacers, but for the third pacer's slot it will be interesting to see if India pick Umran Malik, who troubled quite a few batters in IPL 2022 with his raw pace, or young Arshdeep Singh, who impressed with his consistent performances for Punjab Kings.

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for Thursday's first T20I against South Africa?

Please select your team from the list below and do post your playing XI in the message board below: