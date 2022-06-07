News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Para World Cup: Avani Lekhara wins gold with world record

Para World Cup: Avani Lekhara wins gold with world record

Source: PTI
June 07, 2022 23:22 IST
Avani Lekhara

Photograph: Avani Lekhara/Twitter

Tokyo Paralympics champion Avani Lekhara won gold at the Para Shooting World Cup with a world record score of 250.6 in women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 in Chateauroux, France on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old shooter broke her own world record of 249.6 to secure her a spot at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

 

Poland's Emilia Babska bagged the silver medal with a total of 247.6, while the bronze went to Anna Normann of Sweden after she shot 225.6.

SH1 category is for athletes with lower limb impairment for competition in rifle events.

Lekhara bagged the top prize three days after being on the verge of missing the tournament as her coach and escort were initially denied visas.

However, the issue was resolved after intervention of the Sports Authority of India and Sports Ministry.

"Proud to bring home the gold in the R2 10M Air Rifle SH1 event with a WR score & India's 1st Paris2024 Quota, at the Chateauroux2022. My 1st Int. event since the @paralympics. A big thank you to everyone who has supported me!" she tweeted.

"Avani Lekhara, the new WorldRecord holder in the R2 - women's 10m air rifle standing SH1. The Indian shooter just crushed the former record (249.6) by scoring 250.6 in the Chateauroux2022 World Cup, in France!" Shooting Para Sport wrote on its Twitter handle.

In August last year, Lekhara bagged a gold in the 10m air rifle standing event in the SH1 category at the Tokyo Paralympics. She followed it up with a bronze in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 event, making her the first Indian woman to win multiple medals at the Paralympics.

Source: PTI
Success of Indians in IPL great for Team India: Dravid
Will Raducanu recover in time for Wimbledon?
Full house for India vs SA 1st T20I in Delhi
Pakistani among 3 terrorists killed in J-K encounters
Will Raducanu recover in time for Wimbledon?
No court relief for filmmaker in Amit Shah pic case
Let's swap 2nd preference votes: Kumaraswamy to Cong
SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

