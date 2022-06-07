News
1st T20: Australia thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

June 07, 2022 23:42 IST
David Warner

IMAGE: Australia’s Aaron Finch, left, and David Warner are congratulated by Sri Lankan players. Photograph: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

Reigning Twenty20 world champions Australia sealed a dominant 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first T20 international in Colombo on Tuesday after fast bowler Josh Hazlewood took four wickets and their openers comfortably chased a modest target.

 

Put in to bat, Sri Lanka looked to be in control when they were 100-1 in the 12th over but the hosts were bundled out for 128 as Hazlewood took three wickets in an over to finish with 4-16, while Mitchell Starc bagged 3-26.

Australia captain Aaron Finch (61 not out) and David Warner (70 not out) then struck an unbeaten opening partnership as the visitors wrapped up the match with six overs to spare after the game was twice delayed by rain.

Josh Hazlewood

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates with his team mate Aaron Finch after taking wicket of Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Photograph: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

The Australian cricket board announced before the match that fast bowler Sean Abbott, who was in their T20 squad, would return home after breaking a finger in the nets.

The second T20 will be held on Wednesday followed by the third on Saturday. The teams will then play five one-day internationals and two tests.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
