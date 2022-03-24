Indian Athletes clinch 2 Golds, set Asian Records at World Para Athletics Grand Prix

Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI/Twitter

Indian long jumper Someswara Rao Ramudri and javelin thrower Mohit clinched gold medals in their individual events at the 2022 World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai on Thursday. Overall, the Indian contingent won six medals on the penultimate day and set two Asian records, thanks to the efforts of Ramudri in long jump men T64 final and paralympian Dharambir in discus wheelchair men F51 final.

In one of the last events of the day, Ramudri came out with a personal best effort -- a leap of 6.40m -- to take the long jump men T64 gold medal, in the combined T43/44/63/64 final.

"This is my international gold medal in long jump. And I am very happy. But during my training in India, I have attained more distance. I will try to improve and do well in the upcoming Asian Para Games," said the 24-year-old, who had finished fourth in the men's 400m T64 race in Indonesia 2018 Asian Para Games.

Meanwhile, paralympian Dharambir claimed his second silver medal in the Championships, this time in discus wheelchair men final F51 where he attained a distance of 10.93m.

The Championships kicked off the World Para Athletics' Grand Prix season with around 500 para-athletes from 43 nations in action at the Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds this week.